ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee will head into Saturday’s sectional meet with momentum on its side.
The Chiefs are coming off an outstanding showing at the Twin Lakes Conference track meet and posted some of their best times of the season at the Texas Roadhouse/DCTC Relays last week at Dobyns-Bennett.
At the Twin Lakes meet, the Cherokee boys team edged defending state champion Greeneville to win its first conference championship in 22 years. The girls finished third in a highly competitive Twin Lakes Conference.
“I’m proud of the performances the boys put up, but also what the girls did that night as well,” said Cherokee coach Chad Laster.
Cherokee’s top three athletes heading into the sectional are Amelia Metz, who finished second in state a year ago in discus; Olivia Spence, currently ranked third in the state in the 300 hurdles; and Trey Smith, who has been knocking down his time in the 300 hurdles as well.
“Those three have some legit opportunities to do something down there this weekend, and I hope those three are able to continue moving on,” Laster said.
“Those two — Olivia and Trey — have really been pushing each other,” Laster said. “When we went up to the Dan Crowe relays at Dobyns-Bennett, I knew Olivia would likely improve her time quite a bit that day. I didn’t know it was going to improve as much as it did. She took two seconds off, and that surprised me. And I think it surprised everyone else as well.”
Having multiple people compete in events this year has been a key factor for Cherokee’s athletes this spring, Laster said.
“With triple jump, for example, we saw Kolden (Singleton) and Dillon (Williams) pushing each other all year long,” Laster said. “Kolden broke the school record from 2004, and Dillon is just a few inches away. It’s the same on pole vault and in the 300-meter hurdles.”
Cherokee has 17 people — seven girls and 10 boys — who have qualified to compete in seven different events at Saturday’s TSSAA Class AA East Section Championship at the University of Tennessee’s Tom Black Track in Knoxville.
“Throughout the season, everybody has continued to chip away and work a lot — and work very efficiently — at getting better,” Laster said. “It’s been a fun bunch to work around this year. It just makes the season a lot more fun when you’ve got kids who work as hard as this bunch does.”