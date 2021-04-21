Chuckey– Volunteer swept a season series from Chuckey-Doak with a 10-6 win over the Black Knights Friday at Chuckey-Doak.
The Falcons, who had beaten Chuckey-Doak, 4-3, March 18 in Church Hill, rallied from a 5-0 fifth-inning deficit with 10 late runs Friday to capture the win.
Trailing 5-0 through four innings, the Falcons scored three runs in the fifth inning and then erupted for seven more in the sixth after the Black Knights had increased their lead to 6-3.
Cason Christian got things going in the fifth with a leadoff single. Two outs later, freshman Isaiah Bowery hit a clutch double to left field to score Christian. Quinn Brooks then stepped in and blasted a two-run homer to center.
Conner Haynes, who went 3-for-3 in the game, got two hits in the sixth, including a leadoff single. After he stole second, he went to third on Zach Justice’s single to center.
Haynes scored on a fielder’s choice ground ball by Christian, which also advanced Justice to second. Justice then came home on Brody Cloud’s single to center, making it 6-5.
Two outs later, Tucker Bellamy doubled on a line drive to center to bring home Christian and tie the game at 6-6.
After Brooks and Ethan Smith both walked, Colby Lawson reached on an RBI-error, giving the Falcons a 7-6 lead.
Haynes then came back to the plate and lashed a bases-loaded double to clear the bases.
The Falcons had 13 hits in the contest.
Volunteer followed up Friday’s road win with a home victory over South Greene, 6-5.
Junior Austin Goldie hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the fifth.
Goldie had two hits and two RBIs in the game. Cloud had two hits and scored twice for the Falcons, who dropped a 3-1 decision to South Greene in the night cap of the double-header.