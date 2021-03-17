ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee’s Carter Metz, who became an unstoppable offensive force for the Chiefs this season, was recognized for his achievements in being named to the 2020-21 All-Big 7 Conference First Team.
Metz led the Big 7 and Northeast Tennessee in scoring with 21.3 points per game and free throws, shooting 89 percent from the line. Metz, who scored 34 points against West Greene and 31 against Science Hill, also averaged 3.2 assists per game.
The junior point guard will be soon begin the AAU season with Big Shots of the Tri Cities.
Joining Metz on the All-Big 7 first team are two from Dobyns-Bennett and two from Science Hill: D-B’s Jack Browder and Brady Stump, and the Hilltoppers’ Keynan Cutlip and Amare Redd.
Dobyns-Bennett also had the Defensive Player of the Year winner in Jahson Dennis and the Underclassman of the Year, Jonavan Gillespie.
David Crockett’s Mason Britton was named the league’s Most Outstanding Player. Pioneers coach Cody Connell was voted the conference Coach of the Year.
The awards, the result of post-season voting by the league’s coaches, were announced last week.
Volunteer’s talented point guard, Bradin Minton, headed the second team, which also included Ayden Begley of David Crockett, Dobyns-Bennett’s Malachi Hale, Caleb Head from Daniel Boone, and Tennessee High’s Wade Witcher.
Earning honorable mention were Cherokee’s Jason Sattler and Jacob Kenner, and Volunteer’s Garrison Barrett, Evan Berry and Andrew Knittel.
The 2020-21 Boys All-Big 7 Conference Awards
Most Outstanding Player – Mason Britton, David Crockett
Defensive Player of the Year – Jahson Dennis, Dobyns-Bennett
Underclassman of the Year – Jonavan Gillespie, Dobyns-Bennett
Coach of the Year – Cody Connell, David Crockett
1st Team All-Conference
Jack Browder, Dobyns-Bennett
Keynan Cutlip, Science Hill
Carter Metz, Cherokee
Amare Redd, Science Hill
Brady Stump, Dobyns-Bennett
2nd Team All-Conference
Ayden Begley, David Crockett
Malachia Hale, Dobyns-Bennett
Caleb Head, Daniel Boone
Braden Minton, Volunteer
Wade Witcher, Tennessee High
Honorable Mention
Cherokee – Jacob Kenner, Jason Sattler
Daniel Boone – Brayden Gilliam, Crowder Jones
David Crockett – Colton Estepp, Isaiah Lang, Clint Pierce
Dobyns-Bennett – McKinley Tincher
Science Hill – Dalvin Mathes, Caleb McBride, Laithen Shingledecker
Tennessee High – Brandon Dufore, Braden Wilhoit
Volunteer – Garrison Barrett, Evan Berry, Andrew Knittel