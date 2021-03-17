ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee’s Carter Metz, who became an unstoppable offensive force for the Chiefs this season, was recognized for his achievements in being named to the 2020-21 All-Big 7 Conference First Team.

Metz led the Big 7 and Northeast Tennessee in scoring with 21.3 points per game and free throws, shooting 89 percent from the line. Metz, who scored 34 points against West Greene and 31 against Science Hill, also averaged 3.2 assists per game.

The junior point guard will be soon begin the AAU season with Big Shots of the Tri Cities.

Joining Metz on the All-Big 7 first team are two from Dobyns-Bennett and two from Science Hill: D-B’s Jack Browder and Brady Stump, and the Hilltoppers’ Keynan Cutlip and Amare Redd.

Dobyns-Bennett also had the Defensive Player of the Year winner in Jahson Dennis and the Underclassman of the Year, Jonavan Gillespie.

David Crockett’s Mason Britton was named the league’s Most Outstanding Player. Pioneers coach Cody Connell was voted the conference Coach of the Year.

The awards, the result of post-season voting by the league’s coaches, were announced last week.

Volunteer’s talented point guard, Bradin Minton, headed the second team, which also included Ayden Begley of David Crockett, Dobyns-Bennett’s Malachi Hale, Caleb Head from Daniel Boone, and Tennessee High’s Wade Witcher.

Earning honorable mention were Cherokee’s Jason Sattler and Jacob Kenner, and Volunteer’s Garrison Barrett, Evan Berry and Andrew Knittel.

The 2020-21 Boys All-Big 7 Conference Awards

Most Outstanding Player – Mason Britton, David Crockett

Defensive Player of the Year – Jahson Dennis, Dobyns-Bennett

Underclassman of the Year – Jonavan Gillespie, Dobyns-Bennett

Coach of the Year – Cody Connell, David Crockett

1st Team All-Conference

Jack Browder, Dobyns-Bennett

Keynan Cutlip, Science Hill

Carter Metz, Cherokee

Amare Redd, Science Hill

Brady Stump, Dobyns-Bennett

2nd Team All-Conference

Ayden Begley, David Crockett

Malachia Hale, Dobyns-Bennett

Caleb Head, Daniel Boone

Braden Minton, Volunteer

Wade Witcher, Tennessee High

Honorable Mention

Cherokee – Jacob Kenner, Jason Sattler

Daniel Boone – Brayden Gilliam, Crowder Jones

David Crockett – Colton Estepp, Isaiah Lang, Clint Pierce

Dobyns-Bennett – McKinley Tincher

Science Hill – Dalvin Mathes, Caleb McBride, Laithen Shingledecker

Tennessee High – Brandon Dufore, Braden Wilhoit

Volunteer – Garrison Barrett, Evan Berry, Andrew Knittel

 