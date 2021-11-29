JONESBOROUGH – Volunteer’s Lady Falcons bounced back from a first-round loss to West Ridge to take a fifth-place finish in the 32 nd Annual Hardee’s Classic Tournament at David Crockett with a 77-38 romp over West Greene Friday.
Elise McKinney, Ava Jackson and Audrey Evans nailed back-to-back-to-back three-pointers to start the game on a 9-0 run and West Greene to call time out with 5:06 left in the first quarter.
After the Lady Buffs pulled to within 11-8, the Lady Falcons’ Naomi Strickland and Kendra Huff hit two more three-pointers to spark a 10-0, Volunteer run and give the Lady Falcons a 21-8 lead.
Forcing numerous turnovers with their “havoc” defense, the Lady Falcons scored 27 points in the second quarter to take a halftime lead of 48-19.
Volunteer continued its domination after the break, building a 65-28 lead through three quarters of play.
The Lady Falcons had four players in double figures, led by Evans’ 13. Strickland added 12, while McKinney and Veda Barton scored 10 apiece. Kendra Huff and Danielle Sizemore scored nine apiece, while Jackson and Jacie Begley added seven each.
Tayli Rader, who played much of the game in foul trouble, scored 12 points for West Greene, which played without leader scorer Madi Brown, who was out with an injury.