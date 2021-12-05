2021-22 Rogersville Middle School Lady Warriors

The 2021-22 Rogersville Middle School Lady Warriors varsity basketball team includes: (front) Chloe Charles, Mattie Gillenwater, Mailey Willis, Kelsie Henley, Lydia Augusta and Julina Allen; (back) JJ Johnson, Lindsey Blacketer, Alana Greer, Darci Kirkpatrick, Leah Mowell, Aniyah Bandy and Brooke Davis.

 Photo by Jim Beller

 