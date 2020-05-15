ROGERSVILLE – Spring sports seniors at Cherokee and Volunteer aren’t the only student-athletes feeling the pinch of the coronavirus shutdown impact on their final seasons at their respective schools.
One year after a historic season, Hawkins County’s eighth-grade track athletes were denied a shot to follow up their impressive performances at the state middle school track meet.
Last year, Hawkins County sent busloads of athletes and their supporters to Austin Peay State University for the 2019 TMSSA State A Track & Field Meets.
Leading the way was the Rogersville Middle School track team, which fielded a co-op team with Bulls Gap.
Coached by Ashley Wolfe and Jerry Lawson, the Warriors sent 15 athletes to the meet to compete in 11 Class A events: Preston McNally, Justin Mendoza, Kalija Sexton, Noah Parvin, Nick Matroni, Logan Colbert, Landon Herrington, Bryan Pierson, H.L. Charles, Elisha Tipton, Lilly Henley, Atley Antrican, Karli Eidson, Rachel Young and Grace Lawson.
“Our eighth graders this year made up most of our fourth place state track team from last year and we had our eyes set on making it back to the state championships again this year,” Wolfe said.
“Coach Lawson and I were hoping that we could go out with one last hurrah with this group of very talented athletes, but the Covid-19 put a stop to that,” Wolfe said.
“Our boys came in first at the Volunteer High School All-Comer on March 12th and our girls finished third,” she said. “The boys 4x100m and 4x200m relay teams beat their state track times from last year at Volunteer.
“The amount of talent that we had not only last year, but this year as well, is usually unheard of and it’s a shame that we didn’t get to showcase their abilities again,” Wolfe said.
The 11 Surgoinsville Middle students that qualified for the State Class A Meet last year were Roman Borghetti-Metz, Camryn Wright, Aliah Laster, Belle Fritts, Sabella Borghetti-Metz, Ricardo Hernandez, Micah Smith, Lucas Case, Brett Clark, Logan Johnson, and Nia Ailshie.
Rogersville City School also qualified eight to the State Class A Meet: Ava Morgan, Olivia Spence, Shi Simpson, Macy McDavid, Neyla Price, Sophie Weems, Landry Russell and Amelia Metz.
Eighth graders who didn’t get to follow up their stellar 2019 seasons will have the opportunity to excel at their respective high schools next season.
