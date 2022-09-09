2022 Cherokee girls soccer team

The 2022 Cherokee girls soccer team includes: (front row) 20-Lilly Allen, 2-Alexia Barrett, 10-Zoe Walker, 6-Maggie Nichols, 7-Bilva Patel, 4-Brilee Copeland and 12-Amari Newman; (back row) 19-Emma Horton, 15- Lillian Hurst, 18- Jasmine Young, 1- Emily Collins, 13-Arayah Altman, 11-Kendra Fields, 32- Jenah Windham and 16-Julina Allen.

 Photo by Jim Beller

ROGERSVILLE – An infusion of ninth graders to the 2022 Cherokee girls soccer team has coach Ryan Windham optimistic about the direction of the program.

