ROGERSVILLE – An infusion of ninth graders to the 2022 Cherokee girls soccer team has coach Ryan Windham optimistic about the direction of the program.
“We’ve got good turnout this year,” Windham said. “Last year, we played a lot of games with like eight or nine players. This year, I’ve got 20. This is the most I’ve ever had.
“And there’s a lot of freshmen (nine), four or five just from Rogersville City School that decided to play. So, that’s good,” he said.
In addition to the nine freshmen, Cherokee is comprised of four sophomores and seven seniors. No juniors on this year’s squad.
In addition to having substitutes to rotate in and out of matches, Windham can now hold practices that have some semblance of actual competition.
“It motivates them, too,” he said. “Because beforehand, it was like ‘he has to play me now if I show up.’ There’s a little more competition for playing time now, so that’s good.”
Windham, who also coaches the boys team in the spring, said he’s not sure which group is more challenging to coach. The girls, he says, are coachable.
“These girls will follow directions. If I say go and do something, they’ll go and do it for two hours – until I come back and say do something else,” Windham said.
“The boys last about 30 seconds. Next thing you know, they’re chasing each other around the field,” said Windham, who nevertheless seems to enjoy great rapport with both groups. They may not have won a great number of games recently, but they do seem to have fun.
“The girls team got better as they went last year,” Windham said. “Last year, we won two games. Of course, you’d like to win more. They say it’s not all about winning, but you are judged by that. But we were struggling. In those games, we had just enough players to play on those days. On those days, we actually had 11 players.”
Numbers is not an issue this season, just experience.
“They’re all pretty good,” Windham said. “They all know the rules. Skills is something we’re always trying to improve upon. That takes work and repetition.
“And Defense is always a big thing with me, because I figure we’re not going to score a lot of goals. So, you’ve got to keep the other team’s scoring to a minimum to have a chance. So, we spend a lot of time working on defense,” Windham said.
With such inexperience, incremental improvement is always something to strive for, Windham said.
“The goal is always just to get better,” the coach said. “I feel like if we get better from the beginning of the season to the end of the season, then I’ve done okay. If we can just get better through the season, that would be a successful season.”
