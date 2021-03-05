MORRISTOWN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be hosting a virtual class on bow fishing basics taught by bow fisherman, Wesley Jones.
The class will be held on the Zoom meeting platform on Thursday, March 11 at 6 p.m. EST
Bow fishing is gaining popularity on Tennessee’s waterways and is a sporting method that utilizes archery equipment to harvest nongame fish species.
Topics of discussion include getting started, different gear, the effect that carp have on bass beds, courtesy, growing the sport of bow fishing, accessibility of public waters, the tournament aspect of bow fishing, and the attractiveness of bow fishing to women and children.
To register, visit http://license.gooutdoorstennessee.com/Event/ViewEvent.aspx?id=36642