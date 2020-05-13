CHURCH HILL – Church Hill Middle School track coach Sam Barton is disappointed that the coronavirus shutdown prematurely ended the CHMS 2020 track season, which was already off to a bumpy start due to another challenge.
“I am very disappointed to see the school year end the way it did and not give these athletes a proper season,” Barton said.
“Not only was Covid 19 a problem, but the weather was, as well. Many of our first few weeks were spent inside due to random cold days or downpours that made us adjust our training,” said Barton.
“With that said, the kids always showed up and were able to get in enough shape to showcase their talents in our one and only meet of the year. The girls won our meet at Volunteer which hosted Church Hill, Surgoinsville, Rogersville Middle, Rogersville City, and St. Mary’s School(JohnsonCity). The boys came in second on their side,” Barton said.
“This was the largest number of boys that has been on the track team in many years. Honestly we usually average about seven per year, but this year we had 13. That goes to show kids are noticing our program and wanting to be involved,” Barton said.
“Our girls team is the best program in our school and one of the best in the area regardless of any sport. They have won conference and county three years straight and were planning to win yet another,” he said.
“The girls have sent in a total of 13 girls to the Large School state meet, many of whom went two or three straight years with multiple events apiece. Two years ago, we finished eighth overall, but if not for a couple mishaps could have placed in the top five,” Barton said.
“With that said, the girls are ultra competitive and actually want to workout hard because they know the expectations in the program,” he said.
“This year’s team was the youngest team I’ve had in the past four years, but did not feel like a rebuilding year. We still had quite a few goals to accomplish and standouts who would have helped us reach them,” Barton said.
Coached by Barton, Church Hill Middle School sent eight athletes to compete in the TMSSA State Class AA Track and Field Meet last spring.
Panthers who qualifed for the meet were Taylor Castle, Sara Winegar, Marley Snapp, Jaedyn Kubecka, Lily Christian, Jaycee Cassidy, Sydney Hamilton and John Ross.
“John is one of the best sprinters in middle school for this entire upper east Tennessee area, especially in terms of the 400,” Barton said. “As a 7th grader, he came in second in regionals in the 400 (qualified for state), and barely missed going to state in the 200.
“As an 8th grader, he was bound to go to state in the 100, 200, and 400. With only a few weeks of training, John ran a 55.25 second 400 in only our first meet. I believe he could have at least gotten down into the low 53’s or high 52’s by season’s end, making him a contender to place at the state level. He will be one of Volunteer’s top sprinters next year as a freshman,” Barton said.
A newcomer led the rest of the boys group, Barton said.
“Michael Clifton has great potential. It was his first year playing football for the Panthers and led them in receiving yards, and he decided to try track for the first time. After practicing the high jump for two days he was jumping five feet during practice,” said Barton.
“He was also going to do the long jump in which he could get in the mid- to high- 15-foot mark. Both marks would have landed Michael great in conference with chance to place at regionals,” Barton said.
Some other field event competitors are showing promise, Barton said.
“Our boy throwers are a group of friends and football players that wanted to compete. Grant Winegar and Devon Wallen have been working for the past two years while newcomers Alex Matlock and Kasey Brown were surprising in how fast they learned in a matter of weeks. At our only meet the boys swept places first through third in the discus,” Barton said.
Girls denied shots to cap middle school careers were many.
Jaycee Cassidy was “one of our top sprinters and was a part of the 4x200 state relay team and regional winner as a 7th grader,” Barton said. Cassidy was projected to help the 4x200 reach the state again.
Barton said Jaedyn Kubecka was “our main 400 sprinter. The team is known for having strong 400 runners. (Kubecka) was a part of of both our 4x200 and 4x400 state relay teams last year and missed going to state by one spot in the 400 as a 7th grader. (She) was projected with a chance to go in both the 4x200 and open 400 to state this year.”
Church Hill’s most versatile performer was Rhyann James.
“She’s our ‘do-it-all’ athlete that we could put anywhere and her score points,” Barton said. “Rhyann has run for us all three years. She is very strong and deceptively fast. She runs the hurdlers, long jumps, throws the shot put, and will run on our 4x100 team.
“Wherever we may be lacking in an event, we will place Rhyann there for an extra boost. She may have the potential to be a “Multi” athlete in track competing in the heptathlon sometime during high school,” Barton said.
Church Hill won’t be losing all their talent to high school.
Two seventh-grade standouts will be back in 2021.
“Lily Christian was a part of our state 4x200 team last year as a 6th grader,” Barton said.”She missed state by two spots last year. While she is in 7th grade, she is the fastest on our team.
“She was mainly going to score us a lot of points by doing the 100, 200, and 400 opens races. She was projected to go to state in the 4x200, 200 for this year.”
One of those returning for eighth grade next year is a newcomer to the sport, Lillie Bulluck.
“It was her first year running track for our program. I questioned if we had a true distance runner and we found her. She was our top distance runner who split her time while playing on the CHMS golf team,” Barton said.
“In her first race, she won the mile with a time of 6:38 after just a few short weeks of running. I believe she could have closed with a 6:00 mile while also running a sub 2:50 in the 800 and been in contentions at regionals as a 7th grader,” he said.
