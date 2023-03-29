Sports/extracurricular activities: Clogging. I started clogging with the Tennessee Hoedowners in Surgoinsville when I was 5 years old and have danced with them for 12 years. I’ve traveled internationally and around the East Coast competing and performing. I’m on the senior team, and I also do three solos and compete in duos/duets.
FOUR FAVORITES
Favorite school subject: Chemistry
Favorite workout: I like working my arms
Favorite TV show: “Grey’s Anatomy”
Favorite ice cream flavor: Cookie dough
THREE FUN FACTS
Dream car: Jeep
Pre-game rituals/superstitions: I always have to pop my ankles before I go on stage.
Dream job: Child psychologist
TWO TIDBITS
When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up? A vet technician or a veterinarian.
Toughest thing about your sport/extracurricular activity: I would say the practice schedule and trying to keep up with school on top on that. (In addition to being a senior at Volunteer, Malia practices four days a week, is dual enrolled at ETSU and holds down a part-time job). Trying to keep up with all of it can be tough.
ONE LAST THING
College/career plans: I plan to go to Mars Hill University in North Carolina. I’m going to compete with their clogging team there and major in psychology.
