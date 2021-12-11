ROGERSVILLE – Back by popular demand this weekend is the Second Annual Big H BBQ Christmas Bash basketball tournament at Cherokee High School.
“We had it two years ago, which was the first time,” said Cherokee Athletic Director Andrew Morgan. “From our perspective, it was a huge success. We had a great turnout for it. We’re expecting the same thing again this time.”
Originally, the Second Annual Big H BBQ Christmas Bash was going to be last year.
“The 2020-21 season we didn’t get to because of all the Covid stuff, so we didn’t have it,” Morgan said. “We’re excited to bring it back this year.”
The tournament tips off Friday with one game, Cherokee’s girls varsity team takes on Glenwood, Ala. At 7 p.m.
“Then there will be games all day Saturday, all day Monday and all day Tuesday,” Morgan said.
Saturday’s action gets underway at 10:30 a.m. when Glenwood, Ala. Takes on West Greene in a boys game. Glenwood’s girls team follows at noon with a game against Knox Central.
Cocke County’s boys jump with Prestonsburg, Ky. at approximately 1:30 p.m., followed by Volunteer and Hancock County in a girls game at 3 p.m. Next up will be Sullivan East and South Greene in what should be a good boys matchup, followed by the girls teams of Jefferson County and Cumberland Gap at around 6 p.m.
Wrapping up Saturday’s games will be a boys contest between Cherokee and Kings Academy. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. All starting times for games after the first one of the day are approximate, depending on the length of the previous contest.
Putting on a tournament with so many moving parts isn’t easy. Already, Morgan has had to make adjustments because of some last-minute changes.
“We did have a couple of teams back out on the girls side, so we’ve got six girls teams, eight boys teams,” Morgan said. “So, we’re playing a game with our girls on Friday night against the team from Alabama that’s coming. Then Jeff County is going to come on Saturday and play Cumberland Gap that one game.
“Regardless of the outcome, Cumberland Gap will slide over to the right side of the bracket, and then we’ll play through. Also, to offset that, our JV team and Volunteer’s JV team are going to jump in and play on the girls side to get some extra games for them,” Morgan said.
“The idea is you’re guaranteed three games. Everybody gets three games. That’s why with the teams that backed out, we’re playing that one with Jeff County. That way everybody gets their three. That was important to us. But, it will be tournament style with championship games the last night,” he said.
“We’re expecting a good turnout from it,” Morgan said. “We had a couple teams a long time ago who couldn’t come, teams from Virginia backed out. But we’ve got teams from Glenwood, Alabama who came last time. Great guy, he’s bringing their boys and girls teams. He enjoys coming up here. Prestonsburg, Kentucky is coming. Outside of that, we’ve got West Greene’s boys, Sullivan East, Cocke County – a bunch of teams.”
After an off day Sunday, play resumes at 9 a.m. Monday morning when Cherokee’s JV girls play the loser of the Knox Central/Glenwood, Ala. game. Volunteer’s JV girls follow at 10:30 a.m. with a game against the loser of the Hancock/Volunteer match – which could get interesting. Then there will be two boys games, two girls games, then two more boys games – eight games in total.
Another eight-game slate begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday in a girls/boys alternating order: two seventh-place games, followed by two fifth-place games, then two third-place battles. The girls championship follows that and the boys title game wraps it all up at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Besides a lot of good basketball action, there will be lots of good stuff at the concession stand.
“Big H is sponsoring it again and I cannot say good enough things about him,” Morgan said. “He’s super good to us as a school and he’s very willing to help us out with this tournament.”
While hosting a tournament can create some headaches, it can also pay off – literally.
“It’s a good chance to help your team out financially,” Morgan said. “They’re expensive to have, to pay the officials and everything. Thank goodness we’ve got Big H. They are going to donate a lot of the stuff to us. We’re going to have good concessions to sell.”
Like the inaugural tournament, the second one is being held as soon as school lets out for the Christmas break.
“We really enjoyed the idea of having it before Christmas,” Morgan said. “There are so many that have tournaments after Christmas. You celebrate Christmas with your family and the next day you’re at practice or playing in a tournament, post-Christmas.
“It was a good idea to kind of maybe keep momentum going right before the break and give the kids some down time afterward, and then you roll in when you start school back in January and then you start with the second half of your schedule,” he said.