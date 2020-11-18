MORRISTOWN, TN – The Walters State softball program has added former Lady Senator Katie McCann to their coaching staff.
McCann joins the staff after spending last year on the King University coaching staff, where she also earned her MBA.
McCann attended Volunteer High School in Church Hill, TN where she played softball all four years. During her junior season in 2014, Volunteer won the district and region championships.
Following her time at Volunteer, McCann came to Walters State, playing for Larry Sauceman from 2015-2017. McCann was a starting outfielder for the Lady Senators, and Walters State won the conference both seasons. During her freshman season, the Lady Senators won the district tournament and made it to the NJCAA National Championship where they finished ninth.
McCann’s talents then took her to King University for her final two years. During her junior season, King won the Conference Carolina championship and finished second in the NCAA DII Regionals. In 2019, McCann was on the Academic All-Conference team and had 10 multi-hit games.
McCann’s first career at bat for King was an inside-the-park home run.
McCann will join the staff alongside Sauceman and Mitch Taylor as a volunteer assistant coach.