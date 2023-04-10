ROGERSVILLE — Kaylee Cinnamon hit a walk-off double to score Racheal Young in the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday to lift Cherokee to its first victory of the season, a 3-2 nonconference win over North Greene.
ROGERSVILLE — Kaylee Cinnamon hit a walk-off double to score Racheal Young in the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday to lift Cherokee to its first victory of the season, a 3-2 nonconference win over North Greene.
Cherokee (1-9) collected seven hits in the game. Young went 3 for 4, including a one-out double in the bottom of the seventh to set up the game-winner. She scored all three Cherokee runs.
The Lady Chiefs got things rolling in the home half of the first when Hannah Bates doubled to drive in Young, who had singled to lead off the inning. In the top of the fourth, North Greene tied it up and then used a bases loaded walk to take a 2-1 lead.
The Lady Chiefs evened things up at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth when Kennedy Dishner doubled to score Young, who had singled to lead off the inning.
Dishner went 2 for 2 and drove in a run. Cinnamon and Bates each had a hit and RBI for Cherokee.
Kasie Bowman started the game for the Lady Chiefs and gave up two runs on five hits in 3 2/3 innings. Dishner came on in relief to earn the win for the Lady Chiefs. She gave up no runs on three hits over 3 1/3 innings and struck out five.
Cambell Gaby took the loss for North Greene. She allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out 11 in 6 1/3 innings. Loren Blevins, Heidi Harmon and Haley Bailey each collected two hits for the Lady Huskies.
ROGERSVILLE — Kaydence Hensley went 1 for 1 and drove in two runs to lead the JV Lady Chiefs to a 3-2 win over the Lady Huskies in three innings Thursday night.
Ellie Smith was 1 for 1 with an RBI for Cherokee. Nicole Bradley picked up the win on the mound. She gave up two runs on two hits and struck out four.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.