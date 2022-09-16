BULLS GAP – The Bulldogs celebrated Homecoming with a 20-0 win over Rogersville Middle School Monday evening at Bulls Gap School.
Grayson Hughes passed for two touchdowns and a two-point conversion to lead the way.
The first half was largely a defensive battle as neither offense could sustain a scoring drive until the final minute.
After getting the ball on downs at their own 41 with 52 seconds left in the half, Hughes connected with Keegan Smith on a 27-yard pass play for a first down at the RMS 32. On the next play, Hughes completed a 32-yard TD pass to Grant Johnson for a 6-0 Bulldogs lead with 17 seconds left in the half.
At halftime, Bulls Gap crowned Annika Sexton the 2022 Homecoming Queen. (Homecoming photos will run at a later date.)
Bulls Gap took the second-half kickoff and drove 66 yards for a touchdown. Tye Roberts’ 29-yard run to the RMS 37 sparked the drive. Hughes followed with a 17-yard pass to Neyland Keller.
After a facemask penalty and six-yard run by Roberts, Hughes hit Steven Barnes for a four-yard TD pass to double the Bulldogs lead to 12-0 with 6:57 left in the third. The conversion failed.
After forcing the Warriors to turn it over on downs, the Bulldogs took over at their own 47. A 34-yard pass play from Hughes to Johnson was called back for an illegal block to put the ‘Dawgs at the RMS 44.
Three plays later, Roberts broke loose for a 38-yard TD run. Hughes’ pass to Johnson gave Bulls Gap a 20-0 lead, which held up the final 1:58 of the third and the full duration of the fourth.