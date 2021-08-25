ROGERSVILLE – Rogersville City School opened its season with a 36 – 0 win over Surgoinsville Middle School Thursday at Cherokee.
Matt Carpenter led the Warriors attack, rushing for two touchdowns. Jaydan Gonzalez, Landon Jeffers and Zack Voiles also rushed for touchdowns.
The Warriors jumped on the scoreboard on the first play from scrimmage when Carpenter raced 50 yards for a touchdown. Quarterback Jeffers ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 RCS lead with 7:31 left in the first quarter.
The Warriors defense forced Surgoinsville to turn the ball over on downs on its first possession at the Eagles own’ 14-yard line.
Gonzalez took the handoff on first down and ran 14 yards into the end zone for the Warriors’ second touchdown. Voiles ran in the conversion for the 16-0 RCS lead.
The Warriors defense stopped the Eagles on three downs on their next possession, forcing a fumble, recovered by Rogersville’s Cooper Bledsoe at the Surgoinsville 30 yard line.
Carpenter broke loose around the left end for a 30-yard touchdown run and 22-0 RCS lead.
In the second quarter, the Warriors defense forced the Eagles to turn the ball over on downs deep in their own territory.
Taking over at the five-yard line, the Warriors’ quarterback, Jeffers, ran the ball in for the score and a 28-0 lead with 3:47 left in the half.
RCS added one more touchdown, by Voiles, for the final margin.
Markus Baugh and Rowe Fletcher led the RCS defense in tackles with five each. Matt Carpenter had four tackles.