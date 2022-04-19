CHURCH HILL – Volunteer’s Abbey Gilliam signed a letter of intent to continue her swimming career at Bethel University Thursday at Volunteer.
“Skylar Dykes swam for us and is a senior down there now,” said Volunteer swim coach Jim Whalen. “Skylar kind of did a little recruiting up this way and talked to Abbey. She told me about it and I thought that was great. It’s not a big school in terms of number of people and that’s going to fit her perfectly. I’m happy because she’s happy.”
Bethel University is a Christian university located in McKenzie, Tenn., just west of Nashville, and is one of the oldest universities in the state, having been established in 1842.
“My neighbor, Skylar, swam for Bethel University,” Gilliam said. “She invited me to one of their swim meets and I got to meet the coach and talk to them. They were all very nice. Campus is nice also. I haven’t had an official visit. I’ve done the digital tours on the computer and Skylar has told me about it.”
Gilliam has spoken with Bethel University swim coach Alec Meddings, however.
“He said he’s probably going to put me in breaststroke. My strongest events are the 50 freestyle and the 100-meter breaststroke,” said Gilliam, who also has played tennis at Volunteer the past two seasons. But swimming is her sport.
“I’ve been swimming since I was nine years old, so I’ve been swimming for eight years now,” she said. “I swim summer swim and school swim.”
She’s had one coach that entire time.
“I’ve coached Abbey since she was nine years old,” Whalen said. “That’s a while. It’s almost nine years I’ve coached her – summer swim league, middle school and high school. I’ve spent a lot of time with her.
“Over the last two and a half years, she’s really taken off. She’s really dedicated herself, even when she’s not with me. She’s been practicing on her own. She’s really improved,” Whalen said.
“The thing about her is she’s very versatile. She’ll swim anything you give to her, especially if we have to move people around on a medley relay. She can swim any stroke. She’d tell you that she wouldn’t want to swim the back stroke, which is easy to fix,” said Whalen.
“But she’ll swim those hard ones. She’ll swim the butterfly for us. She’ll swim the breaststroke. She became a very good breaststroker and she made all-conference. She can even do some distance. We’ve had her do some long stuff, anything,” Whalen said.
Like track and field, versatile athletes are beneficial to a swim team.
“She’d do anything,” Whalen said. “That’s great instead of just being pigeon-holed into one stroke and a specific distance. It’s valuable. We can adjust and move other people around and put her in spots, which really helped us.
“And she’s only getting better. A year in college fulltime, she’s just going to keep cutting time. They’re getting a good girl, too. She kind of changed her mind toward the end of the year. She made all-conference and had a great regional meet. I’m happy for her. All this is from her hard work,” Whalen said.
“I think they’re going to really specialize her. I think they’re going to make her a breaststroker and put her at some longer distances and she’s going to do really well. Never – absolutely never – in nine years did I hear her complain about anything we were doing – about distance, practice or anything,” Whalen said.
“She’s so coachable and easy to work with. Even her teammates loved her, too, loved being around her. She has great parents, too. Her parents always came to all the swim meets,” Whalen said.
Swimming is just part of the equation. Gilliam has her studies lined up to prepare her for a career she’s wanted to pursue longer than she’s been swimming.
“Ever since I’ve known what a veterinarian was, I’ve wanted to be one, since I was about four years old,” Gilliam said. “I’ve just always loved animals and I love science. They offer very good programs. I’m going to major in biology and take veterinary prerequisites and be a veterinarian.”
Time with the swim team and her coach are things Gilliam said she would remember most about her high school years.
“Jimmy Whalen,” she said, laughing. “He’s a character. He’s really funny. I’ve had a lot of funny experiences with him and the whole team. I’m friends with the whole team. They’re all super-nice. So, I’ll remember them.”
Gilliam cited one of those memorable events.
“One time, my car broke down so he picked me up for the meet,” Gilliam said. “He had all this stuff for senior night and he left it up on the top of the car and drove off and we didn’t realize it was there.”
“She was having car trouble,” Whalen recalled. “I had Maggie (Bice) and I had to go to Abbey’s house to pick her up. We were running late. So, I took all the heat sheets and the kick boards and I put them on top of the car in her driveway.
“We started pulling out and heat sheets and kick boards went flying everywhere. I didn’t even know until 15 minutes later when somebody called me and said, ‘Hey, you left a bunch of papers here in the yard,’” Whalen said.
“It’s always an adventure,” said Gilliam, now poised to set out for her next big adventures at Bethel University.