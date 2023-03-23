MILLIGAN — Church Hill native Megan Christian and her Milligan teammates are NAIA All-Americans. Again.
The Milligan women’s distance medley relay (DMR) of Caitlin Dominy, Christian, Rebecca Glover and Ellen Mary Kearney raced to a national runner-up showing with a school record time of 11:51.33 at the 2023 NAIA National Indoor Track & Field National Championships held March 2-4 at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, South Dakota. It marked the third straight year Milligan secured All-American honors in the DMR.
Christian was also part of the 2022 DMR team.
Unlike normal relays where each runner covers the same distance, the distance medley relay is just that: a medley of distances covering 1200 meters, 400 meters, 800 meters and 1600 meters, in that order.
“I run the 400 meters. I’m very thankful they don’t put me on anything higher because I like the short stuff. It’s a lot easier for me,” Christian said. “Because it is the shortest, my role in the relay is just maintaining our spot, and I felt like I held on pretty well.”
All told, Milligan athletes won three NAIA indoor national titles and had eight top-five All-American finishes on championship Saturday. Milligan’s women achieved a fifth-place national finish, the highest in school history, with four top-five All-American showings.
“It’s very encouraging to be part of this program. We have a lot of national champions on the team…,” Christian said. “It’s just very encouraging to have them to look up to as an athlete. It makes you want to strive to be like them.”
A 2020 Volunteer graduate, Christian missed her senior track and field season in high school due to the COVID pandemic. Having the opportunity to run in college has helped make up for that missing piece of her athletic career. But it hasn’t been easy.
In hindsight, Christian said she’d have plenty of advice for her younger self about the transition to college sports.
“It’s definitely a big adjustment. There’s a lot of work that goes into it,” Christian said. “I’d tell myself to be ready to put the work in, because you’ll see good results if you completely apply yourself. I’d also say, ‘Enjoy the rest of your high school career and run the best you can, and remember you always have more opportunities if you decide to run in college.’”
Milligan begins its outdoor track & field campaign this weekend at the Raleigh Relays and the Montreat College Open. Christian, who missed most of the 2022 outdoor season due to illness, is eager to get going.
“I’m really excited to get a chance to compete this year,” Christian said. “Freshman year was good, but I only got to run in two outdoor meets last year before I got sick.”
In outdoor competition, Christian focuses on the 400.
“I think winning conference would be a big [goal] for me. I’ve always been close. I think this year would be a good year to win it,” the Milligan junior said. “In indoor, there’s a 600 which is a really fun race. I wish they had that in outdoor track and field.”
Christian finished third in the 600 and sixth in the 400 at the Appalachian Athletic Conference indoor meet this year. Christian, Kearney, Dominy and Glover also ran to a third-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay at the conference championships.
The Milligan University women’s cross-country/ track and field program took the No. 1 spot in the U.S. Track and Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association NAIA Program of the Year mid-year update on March 21.
To be considered for the NAIA Program of the Year, teams must qualify for each national championship (cross-country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field) and scoring is based on the team’s finish at each championship. The mid-year updates include results from the 2022 NAIA Cross-Country National Championships, where the Milligan women finished second, and the 2022-23 NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championships, where they finished fifth.
Running is “kind of a family thing” for Christian. But she’s forging her own path at Milligan.
“I have a lot of siblings, and they all went to King. I was the only one who went to Milligan. I had to be the different one,” Christian said, with a laugh.
Sisters Whitney and Katie preceded Megan at Volunteer, excelled in track and cheerleading, respectively, and earned college scholarships. Whitney ran collegiately at King. Katie is a member of the Tornado acrobatics and tumbling team. Younger sister Emily, a state champion in the 300 meter hurdles last year at Volunteer, also chose to run at King and is a freshman there this year.
Megan, meanwhile, is holding out hope brother Bryson, a Church Hill Middle School athlete, might eventually follow in her footsteps at Milligan. Either way, she knows it was the right place for her.
“I’ve enjoyed it. I feel like Milligan definitely sets you up for educational opportunities and athletic opportunities,” Christian said. “I’m very happy with my choice.”
Trending Recipe Videos