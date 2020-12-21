Milligan University President Bill Greer announced recently the forthcoming retirement of longtime administrator Mark Fox, effective August 1, 2021. Fox has served as vice president for student development and athletics since 1998.
“Mark has a deep love for our students and has always been passionate about their personal, physical and spiritual development,” said Greer. “Under his leadership, the student experience has continued to evolve and our athletic programs have grown and improved. He has been instrumental in guiding Milligan to high levels of student retention, completion and success.”
During his tenure, Milligan added over a dozen athletic teams and clubs and garnered its first national team championship in cycling, along with multiple individual national champions in track and cycling. The Milligan Buffaloes have won numerous Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) All-Sports Championships and received multiple Champions of Character Five Star Institution Gold Awards through the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).
Facilities were updated and expanded under his leadership. Major renovations were completed at Lacy Fieldhouse and the Anglin baseball and softball fields. The William T. Mathes Tennis Complex, Citizens Bank Athletic Training Center, Gilliam Wellness Center, and a new housing complex all were constructed.
Last year, Fox was named the AAC's Athletic Director of the Year. Multiple individual coaches and athletes also have been nationally recognized for athletic accomplishments and character initiatives under his leadership.
Fox was instrumental in the success of several community partnerships, including hosting the NAIA National Indoor Track Meet for 12 years, the University of Tennessee football preseason camp in 2012, and USA Olympic softball exhibitions with Milligan in 2008 and 2020, the latter of which was canceled due to COVID-19. Milligan also partnered with the Olympic Training Center for Strength Training and the Integration Sports Science Academy in Taiwan.
In Student Development, the university expanded student services in health and counseling, spiritual formation, residence life, intramurals, campus activities and first-year programs during his tenure.
Prior to his role at Milligan, Fox served as president and chief executive officer of Watauga Mental Health and Woodridge Hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee. He led the operational consolidation of three mental health organizations into one operating unit and then served as executive vice president and chief operating officer at Frontier Health and Woodridge Hospital. He began his career as personnel coordinator at Memorial Mission Hospital in Asheville, North Carolina, followed by a stint with an American Medical International hospital in Saudi Arabia.
He holds a bachelor’s degree from Milligan and an MBA from Western Carolina University.
Fox has served the local community on the boards of the Johnson City/Washington County Boys Club, Johnson City/Washington County United Way, Johnson City Lions Club, Johnson City Chamber of Commerce/Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Johnson City Sports Foundation, as well as abroad as a member the Christian Evangelical Fellowship Church's board in Kerola, India. He is an active member at Boone’s Creek Christian Church.
“I will personally miss Mark’s collegiality, humor and wise counsel,” said Greer. “I have deeply appreciated his commitment to our mission, to our students, and to God. I wish him the best as he transitions into a well-deserved retirement, allowing more time to be spent with family and pursuing other personal interests.”