CHURCH HILL – Alyssa Chappell signed a letter of intent to run track for Emory & Henry celebrated with a signing ceremony April 20 at Volunteer.
Chappell was encouraged to look into the school by Volunteer track teammate, Elise McKinney, who signed with Emory & Henry in January.
“Elise McKinney said the college was amazing and that they had a new, really good track team and that they’re starting out fresh and everything,” Chappell said. “She made me fill out all this stuff and I went up there and thought it was a great campus and started talking to the track coach, Coach (Leroy) Worley. I love him to death. He’s such a good coach. He cares about you a lot. I decided to run for him.”
“She’s just a tremendous, multi-event track athlete,” Volunteer track coach Jim Ailshie said. “Her marks returning for this upcoming track season reflected that she has a best high jump of 5-feet. She has a best triple jump of 31 feet 8 ¾ inches and she also participates in our 4x100 meter relay team.
“So, Emory & Henry is going to get a tremendous asset that brings incredible value to a collegiate track team because she can score in so many events,” Ailshie said.
“I’m probably going to end up doing high jump and triple jump,” Chappell said. “Coach Worley said he wanted to try me in hurdles. I’m a little bit nervous about that.”
“She’s also been a multi-sport athlete here at Volunteer High School,” Ailshie said. “I think that once she becomes a competitive track athlete year-round that her marks in the jumps and the running events will improve.
“The coach at Emory & Henry had also mentioned that they may try her in the hurdles. They’re looking at all these different events where she can help them. I think you have to have really good coordination in the triple jump, which she has shown. That kind of translates over into the hurdles,” Ailshie said.
“Emory & Henry is getting a tremendous track athlete and, as I said, she’s going to improve. I’m looking forward to seeing how she progresses in the upcoming years at Emory & Henry,” Ailshie said.
Sam Barton, Chappell’s track coach at Church Hill Middle School and Volunteer, agrees.
“Alyssa is a great young lady,” he said. “I’ve had her since she was in seventh grade. She’s really developed. When I first had her, she was kind of a tiny little girl, real skinny. Eventually, she became more athletic because she kept working at it.
“She wasn’t one of those that quit early on, which she could have done. By the time her later middle school and freshman year came around, you could tell she was a natural in the high jump. She can really get up there, as far as her athletic ability,” said Barton.
“High jump is probably my favorite event,” Chappell said. “I’ve been doing it since middle school. Triple jump, I started out brand-new doing it last year. I didn’t know how to do it, then escalated from there. To learn it was really hard. But once I got the hang of everything – all the steps and everything – it’s easier to do.”
“Not many people can learn that event,” Barton said. “She has the technical ability and the jumping aspect to be able to pick it up really quick. She’s only done it the past two years, starting last year. She’s really picked it up with ease.
“She’s on our 4x100 team, as well, for the past two years. Hopefully, that one will also maybe have a chance to go state. Not only can she jump, she can also sprint, which is good, especially in college, if they needed her on a relay or anything like that. She can do a little bit of everything,” Barton said.
Beside track and field, Chappell has competed in cross country and soccer, and she was a member of the Volunteer cheerleading team.
“She’s like the female Dawson Dykes,” said Volunteer soccer coach Jeff Lukens. “She’s a great kid, a great player and even better human. She’s the consummate teammate that will do anything you ask her to do. Most of these kids find a position they want and that’s what they want to play and if you put them somewhere else, they get upset about it and give you half-effort.
“But she went from that center-offensive position back to defense when we needed her to do that. She saw there was a hole back there that needed to be filled and she went and filled it and did an amazing job,” Lukens said.
“She’s one of the rare kids that played all the levels on a soccer field. For a girl that grew up not playing soccer, that’s pretty amazing. She went defense, defensive-mid, offense-everything. That’s what made us good was that girl’s blazing speed,” Lukens said.
Education will be Chappell’s major, she said. “I want to work with little kids from elementary school,” said Chappell. “My sister was actually my kindergarten teacher, so she’s like a huge inspiration for me, made me want to be a teacher.”
Participating in athletics has been Chappell’s favorite aspect of her time at Volunteer.
“Definitely being on any sports team,” she said. “It was easier to transition into high school with having teams, because you already have that established group of friends. Like seeing them in the hallway and saying hey to them, it made it a whole lot easier.”
Chappell still has more memory-making time left with those teammates. “I just want to do the best I can, PR, and spend time with my team since this is the last season I’ve got with them,” she said.