ROGERSVILLE – Carter Metz was red-hot for the Chiefs, scoring 34 points to lead Cherokee over West Greene, 63-49, Thursday at the Tee Pee.
Metz scored all of points on 15 field goals, including four from three-point range and three layups. He connected on eight pull-up jumpers from two-point range. Metz scored on a layup out of the gate, then added nine more first-period points as Cherokee built a 16-4, first-quarter lead.
The Buffaloes awoke in the second quarter, outscoring the Chiefs, 11-4, to start the second and pull back within 20-15 with 3:18 left in the first half. Metz scored five points in the final minute, however, including a three with :04 left as Cherokee took a 28-20 lead into the break.
The Chiefs doubled their lead in the third quarter as Metz hit five more baskets, including two from three-point range. Besides Metz’s 12 points, Jason Sattler and Jacob Kenner added threes in the period, with Sattler adding another bucket on a drive for Cherokee’s 20, third-quarter points that pushed the lead to 48-32.
The Buffaloes rallied in the fourth, outscoring the Chiefs, 14-5, over the first six minutes of the period to trim the Cherokee lead to 53-46.
However, the Chiefs pulled away in the final two minutes, outscoring the Buffs, 10-3, with Metz scoring on two layups in the final minute.
Besides Metz’s 34, Cherokee got 10 from Kenner and eight from Sattler. Braylan Rader led West Greene with 11. Ethan Turner and Drake McIntyre added nine each.
Cherokee (2-10, 1-7) returned to Big 7 play Friday and Saturday, falling respectively to Daniel Boone, 55-47, and Dobyns-Bennett, 68-42.