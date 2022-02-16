ROGERSVILLE – In what seems like an annual rite of passage, a Cherokee track athlete signed a letter of intent this week to continue an athletic career in college.
Senior thrower Aaron Coffey, who has been making his marks very far away from the front of the throwing circle, will be doing it at the next level at the University of the Cumberlands next year after a signing ceremony at Cherokee Friday afternoon.
“I think he just brings a whole new level of expectation of what we want to do with our throws program,” said Patriots track coach Randy Greer. “We’re really excited to get him. I think he’s one of the top kids really in this whole part of the country, not just Tennessee.
“So, I know that we’re getting a really good kid. I think he fits in with what we want to do as a program. He’s going to be real successful. I’m looking forward to it,” Greer said.
“He’s already improved leaps and bounds on his indoor throws and already improving on his outdoor throwing, as well,” said Cherokee track coach Chad Laster. “He’s always been working on it. In the past two weeks, he had huge PRs by several feet in the indoor weight throw and last weekend won the indoor state championship in the weight throw, which was the first one we had on the boys side since (Evan) McCracken. He’s actually within about three feet of what McCracken was throwing his senior year in the weight throw.
“It’s a huge scholarship opportunity to pay for your school and get to the next level,” Laster said. “It’s just a great way to cap off your high school career is to sign to go play and get to keep doing what you love doing and pay for your education at the same time.”
Coffey didn’t really discover track and field until he was in eighth grade at Rogersville City School.
“I played football and it was our very first scrimmage of my eighth-grade year,” Coffey recalled. “We were playing Middle School. I played defensive end and I was going in to make a tackle and our linebacker came in and fell on my leg and my ankle went out of alignment.
“I played the rest of the game with my ankle almost an inch off the ground. It was pretty rough. I got put in a boot for a while,” said Coffey, who attempted some other traditional team sports, but didn’t find his niche.
“I tried out for the baseball team and didn’t make the baseball team. I was never good at baseball,” he said, laughing. “I just wanted something to do. I heard that the track team worked out in our weight room, so I joined them.”
One thing led to another.
“One day, I picked up a disc and everybody told me to throw it,” recalled Coffey, who found immediate success with it. “We went to our first meet at Volunteer and I won it by like 30 feet. I was like, ‘maybe I can go somewhere with this.’ And just ever since then, I just stayed with it. It’s a growing sport. Everybody knows what it is now.”
Coffey began working with area throwing coach Ballou Barrett, who has helped several local athletes turn an interest in throwing into a college scholarship.
“There have been several of them and he is probably the most natural hammer and weight thrower that we’ve had,” Barrett said. “He picked it up quicker than anybody else. He didn’t start learning until after his sophomore year.
“His freshman year, I started showing him discus,” Barrett recalled. “That was kind of his passion to start off with. He’s been working at it. Then he saw these other kids throwing hammer and said, ‘What’s that about?’ He kind of fell in with other kids throwing hammer. And he picked it up so quick.”
“I started working with him freshman year,” Coffey said. “That was just disc and shot. I think now I’ve been throwing hammer and weight for about two and a half years. So, I got into hammer and weight about halfway through sophomore year. Hammer is definitely my favorite – the speed and how far it goes. You get to that spot in the front of the ring and just watch it go. It’s definitely one of my favorites.”
“Realistically, he’s only been throwing it about two and a half years,” Barrett said. “This is going into his third year. To throw the hammer 180 feet and throw the weight just shy of 60 this quick, it’s a big deal. Not to mention, at any competition he’s going to go to, he may not be the shortest, but he is definitely the skinniest kid out there. They’ll outweigh him by 50 to 100 pounds and he beats them. He won the other day by three feet.”
What Coffey doesn’t have in bulk, he makes up for with technique that seemed to come natural to him.
“I think he took to it quicker than any kid I ever taught,” Barrett said. “He just moves so well with the implement. When you’re throwing the hammer and the weight, it’s way different than shot and disc. It’s a whole different technique.
“Some kids, because they want to throw it like a shot or disc, they don’t ever get how you move with it instead of away from it. Right off the bat, he had a good feel for moving with it so that he’s able to accelerate it the way you should. He’s a special kid,” Barrett said.
Greer has not seen Coffey in competition, only workouts. But he’s seen the results of his competition posted online.
“He practiced at our place when he visited,” Greer said. “The great thing about track is everything is online. A good throw is a good throw, no matter where you do it. I think obviously he’s talented. I think he’s going to be an extremely big pick-up from an athletic side.”
Greer expects him to contribute right away.
“He’ll obviously throw the weight and the hammer,” Greer said. “He’ll throw the disc. I’m sure we’ll do a little bit with the shot. The javelin is always iffy with throwers because it’s a whole different set of skills and dynamics. A lot of my traditional throwers don’t actually throw javelin. A lot of my multi-event kids do. We’ll see. He could throw all four, but he’ll probably throw at least three during outdoor season.
“I think weight and hammer is where he’s going to come in and make the biggest impact for indoor and outdoor season. But he’s not a bad discus thrower, either. I think he’s going to surprise people and we’re going to surprise people when we walk in and we’ve got a guy launching them out there like that,” Greer said.
Barrett agrees that Coffey has the potential to make some noise in the discus, as well.
“He went from 113 or 114 to 138 last year,” Barrett said. “If he can improve like that. If he’ll improve this year like he did last year, that will put him up over 150.
“He’s going to make the Cumberlands a great hammer and weight thrower. I really think after this season, he’ll really improve on the discus, also, because we throw the 2K disc (2 kilograms) which they throw in college, also. He throws the 2K disc really well, compared to the 1.6 (kg) they throw in high school. I don’t think he’ll have any trouble moving up, as far as the implements go,” Barrett said.
Coffey is the latest in a long line of Cherokee throwers Barrett has worked with that were able to go on to college to throw, joining Evan McCracken, Courtney Brooks, Savannah Marlow, Katie Biggs and Volunteer’s Dane Dykes.
“I enjoy doing it because I enjoy seeing the kids get to do something,” Barrett said. “I’ve had several kids from our area – I had one from Gate City the year before last – that wanted to do something and I helped give them the ability to do it.
“The kids are pretty determined. If you can help show them the way, a lot of times will run the path and do it. It’s special. I appreciate getting to do it, really,” he said.
Greer complimented Barrett on his track record — no pun intended – of Cherokee churning out college throwing talent.
“I think that’s a big part of it,” Greer said. “His mentorship and coaching. He does a great job with them, and at the same time keeps them sort of level. He gets them to the best situation for them. Some coaches want to push kids toward certain schools, but I think he truly gets kids to spots with the best situation for them. Ultimately, that’s what it’s all about.”
Greer also recognized the mutual appeal of the Williamsburg, Ky. school and Coffey.
“I think he also is a kid that we offer what he wants,” Greer said. “He fits in with our program. I want people who want to be there and he’s a kid that wants to be there. I think we’re going to do some big things when we get in there and start getting to work.”
“The first thing that got me was when we went and visited,” Coffey said. “We got on Main Street of the college and the only thing you could see past all the buildings was just a bunch of mountains. That just kind of sucked me in. It kind of felt like home.”
Coffey knows what he wants to study and what type of career he will pursue after he goes as far as he can with athletics.
“I’m trying to major in business administration,” he said. “When I get out of college, I want to get a good-paying job somewhere and just work toward my main goal which has always been working on cars. I like working on cars. I like everything mechanical. I just want to have my own shop where I can do whatever I want to do. I love anything that has anything to do with a car or just working with my hands.”
Coffey is proud of what his hard work has done for him.
“I wasn’t very well-known when I came into high school,” he said. “Now that everybody is realizing that I’m doing big things throwing, I’m going places and competing and doing pretty good. I don’t mean to sound cocky, it’s just that people are now realizing that I’m actually good at something, not just one of those guys that shows up at school then goes home.”
Coffey still has an opportunity to make some noise at the high school track level as his senior season in track begins in just one month.
“He’s just continuing to improve and doesn’t seem to be slowing down,” Laster said. “He’s starting to improve his outdoor discus throwing, as well. He’s got another great opportunity in the discus this year. He’s preseason ranked number-one in the state in the Class 2A discus with his 138-foot throw from last year. So, if he continues to improve on that, he’s going to improve his chances there, as well.”
Laster reflected on Coffey’s chance at a state track meet his senior year and what lies ahead for the senior.
“A lot of opportunities, but this one is the biggest one, being able to go to school and get an education and doing the things you love to do,” Laster said. “What more could you ask for?”