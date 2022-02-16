NEW TAZEWELL – The District 2-3A basketball tournament was slated to tip off Friday night for Cherokee’s two basketball teams. (Results were not available at press time)
Cherokee’s boys and girls teams were each slated to travel to Claiborne County for play-in contests in District 2-3A.
The 5-seed Lady Chiefs (11-18) were scheduled to take on the Lady Bulldogs (8-16) at 6 p.m. in a battle of teams that were 1-7 in league play during the regular season.
The winner advances to District 2-3A semifinals to play the top-seeded Grainger Lady Grizzlies (24-4, 6-0) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Hal Henard Gym in Greeneville.
The other District 2-3A girls semifinal features 2-seed Cocke County (22-4, 5-2) and 3-seed Greeneville (22-7, 5-2) tipping off Saturday’s games in Greeneville at 3:30 p.m.
On the boys’ side, the fifth-seeded Cherokee Chiefs (1-26, 0-8) were scheduled to travel to New Tazewell Friday to take on 4-seed Claiborne County (9-17, 2-6) at 7:30 p.m.
The Chiefs finally got their first win of the season Tuesday, a 51-50 thriller over non-conference foe, Morristown West, that sent Cherokee into the district tournament with the monkey off their collective back and with nothing to lose.
Sophomore point guard Colton McLain scored 24 to lead the Chiefs over the Trojans Tuesday, while Colin Ryan added 12 and Brayden Leach clinched the win for Cherokee with a tie-breaking free throw with 10.8 seconds left in the game.
The winner of Friday’s Chiefs/Bulldogs game earns a regional berth and a spot in the District 2-3A semifinals at 8 p.m. Saturday against the top-seeded Greeneville Greene Devils (22-6, 8-0).
Saturday’s other boys semifinal pits the 2-seed, Grainger County (24-5, 6-2), and 3-seed, Cocke County (13-14, 4-4). Those teams are scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. Saturday at Hal Henard Gym.
The girls championship will be played at 8 p.m. Monday at Hal Henard between Saturday’s winners. The two losers of Saturday’s game will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the consolation game.
The two boys winners from Saturday will meet in the championship at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Hal Henard, following the boys consolation game between Saturday’s two losing teams.
The two teams in the respective District 2-3A championship games will earn 1- and 2-seeds in the region and host region openers against District 1-3A’s 4- and 3-seeds, respectively, while the participants in the District 2-3A consolation games earn 3- and 4-seeds and travel to District 1-3A’s 2- and 1-seeds in the region.