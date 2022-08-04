ROGERSVILLE — Football jamborees, historically, are anticlimactic snoozefests.
Coaches aren’t crazy about them because there’s not a lot to get accomplished in a one-quarter scrimmage. They just pray for no injuries.
Fans like them — as long as their team is playing. Then they head for the exits.
For all the pomp and circumstance, in the end, it’s just a dress rehearsal. The answer to “Are you ready for some football?” doesn’t really get answered until the following week.
With that backdrop, Hawkins County athletic directors and pigskin coaches put their heads together and reinvented the jamboree into one that promises to be fun, keep the fans’ interest beyond one quarter, and will celebrate all levels of scholastic football.
On Friday, Aug. 12, beginning at 6:30 p.m., Cherokee will host a Hawkins-centric jamboree, featuring some of the traditional competitions and aspects, but with a twist.
“We are planning to showcase our area’s football among all levels of competition,” said Cherokee Athletic Director Andrew Morgan.
“We are planning for the Hawkeyes and Traveling Falcons youth league teams to participate. We have also included local middle school teams. Rogersville City School, Rogersville Middle School, Bulls Gap and Surgoinsville Middle have agreed to play a quarter,” Morgan said.
After the Hawkeyes and Traveling Falcons battle, middle school competitions will take place for fastest lineman, fastest back, longest punt and longest pass.
Then, Bulls Gap and Surgoinsville will square off for a quarter. After the Bulldogs/Eagles tilt, the two Rogersville middle school teams will follow in the second quarter with a mini-Battle of the Warriors.
Next up are the high schoolers.
In the third quarter, Volunteer and Morristown West will have a varsity scrimmage. The two teams will then engage in a junior varsity scrimmage in the fourth quarter.
Next will be the high school participants competing for fastest lineman, fastest back, longest field goals, punts and passes.
The fifth quarter will feature host Cherokee and Grainger County varsity teams in a scrimmage. The two teams’ junior varsity squads will conclude the evening with the final scrimmage of the jamboree, one that should keep fans’ interest beyond the usual quarter.
“This is very important for our area,” Morgan said. “We hope to have a big crowd to support these levels of competition and encourage participation in football amongst all ages.”