ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee senior Conner Mowell signed a letter of intent last week to continue his track & field career at Milligan University.
Cherokee track coach Chad Laster talked about Mowell at a signing ceremony May 4 at Cherokee.
“This is a very special time for Conner and his family,” Laster said. “I remember back when Conner was a freshman coming in high-jumping. He was covering about 4-10, 5 feet his freshman year. He was running about 1:03 on the 400.
“Then the next year comes along and we have one track meet here at Cherokee. That was before COVID hit us in 2020. That was the week before we got out of school. We happened to have a track meet here. He comes out there and improves on everything, jumps 5-6 – I said, ‘Whoa, that’s a huge improvement in one year’ – and dropped it down to 59 seconds on the 400, then the season was over,” Laster recalled.
“We had talks with everybody about taking advantage of every opportunity because you never know. Those seniors that year, it was done for them. But always take advantage of every opportunity,” Laster said.
“Fast-forward to the next year – last season – the first track meet of the season, I remember South Greene’s coach was running the high jump. He comes walking over to me and says, ‘Here you go, Coach. Your guys cleared six feet on high jump.’ I said, ‘What? Hold up, you said they attempted six feet?’
“‘No, they got over it,’” the coach responded, referring to Mowell and teammate Joe Henley.
“You’re telling me they cleared six feet?” Laster implored. “He said, ‘Yeah.’ I said it’s been 24 years since we’ve had anybody clear over six feet, and I know because I was the last one to do it. That was 1997 and it’s been that long since we’ve had any guys who could jump that high. That’s a long time.
“Of course, he continued a PR later, he ran 57 seconds on the 400. He had some challenges there at the end, fell and broke his collarbone. That was a rough one. But he worked hard, kept coming back, getting stronger, and got through the entire basketball season this year. I filmed all of those games and I was watching as he played and could tell he was getting up pretty good, especially after getting that collarbone fixed. He might still get after that high jump,” Laster said.
“Sure enough, here we are, we’re finishing the season up and he’s gotten through the season jumping well. We’ve got one more track meet to go. That’s sectionals (this Saturday) at the University of Tennessee, the nicest facilities we’ll ever get to be a part of, better than the one that holds the state championship, actually,” Laster said of Middle Tennessee State, where those who qualify at Saturday’s sectional will compete in the state track meet May 24.
“He’s still improving, always chipping away,” Laster said. “Going to Milligan, a great program. They just finished a couple of weeks ago third in their conference out of 14 schools. It’s a great program. The coach they have there, Coach (Chris) Layne, has been there a long time. I’ve talked to him a lot through the years. We’ve had some athletes go up there and keep very well through the years, various events – sprints, hurdles, distance, jumps – so they’re going to have a good one. Excellent grades, excellent student, has improved every year, doing really well. So, congratulations on this opportunity.”
Mowell has been running track since elementary school. “They threw me in – I was one of the fast kids,” Mowell said. “I just kept on running and fell in love with it.
“I was just praying to God to give me a way to go to college. I was really undecided on what I wanted to do. Then one day I was just sitting at the house and got a text over Instagram from the coach asking me if I wanted to come here and take a look at things.
“Right now, I just do high jump. After what happened last year (broken collarbone), I just really committed to doing good in that one event.
“I was running the 400-meter dash and I my upper body just got too far ahead of my legs and I couldn’t keep up with myself and I took a tumble and landed on my shoulder weird, just broke it. No more running.
Jerry Lawson, Volunteer assistant track coach – then the head track coach at Rogersville Middle School, encouraged Mowell to try the high jump.
“At Middle School, we didn’t really have a high-jump pit. We went to Volunteer High School and he said, ‘I want you to try this.’ And he taught me how to do it, showed me the basics,” said Mowell, who found it hard to learn initially.
“It was challenging. I think I was just overthinking it a little too much,” said Mowell, who eventually figured it out. “I’ve just been doing it ever since. I fell in love with it.
Mowell, who played basketball in eighth grade at RMS and for three years at Cherokee, said the key to jumping is to not immediately jump into it.
“I’ve really learned you’ve got to stretch out, stay loose. In basketball, you really do because it’s day-in, day-out. In track, you get rest days and you kind of just relax. But you’ve got to stay flexible and you’ve got to stay ready,” he said.
Mowell has one – and possibly two – track meets left in his high school career. His goal is to do well enough at the one in order to qualify for the other.
“Jump six foot at sectionals and try to go to state,” he said.
Mowell, whose father Brandon is Food City district manager for 13 stores in Hawkins and Sullivan counties, has decided his major and career path.
“Education,” he said. “I want to become a business teacher. I started doing business as my focus in high school. I started liking the class and it just kind of clicked and I understood it. I was like, ‘How can I implement this?’ And I found teaching and fell in love with it.”
Mowell said participation in athletics has been an important aspect of his time at Cherokee.
“Just the people and all the support you can get through sports and family, and everyone really caring about one another, wanting each other to succeed,” he said.