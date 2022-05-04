ELIZABETHTON – Volunteer captured their first track & field championships by winning the inaugural Three Rivers Conference meet Thursday at Elizabethton High School.
The Volunteer boys team totaled 223 points to runner-up Elizabethton’s 176 in the eight-team meet.
In an impressive hat trick, Ethyn Council won the 800, 1600 and 3200
On the girls’ side, Volunteer took first with 214 points. Tennessee High was second with 172.
Volunteer was 1-2-3 in the girls 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles, and 1-2 in the long jump.
Complete results and photos will run in this weekend’s Review.