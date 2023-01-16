The Volunteer Falcons didn’t bring their best stuff to Thursday’s rivalry game against Cherokee. But thanks to some costly turnovers by the Chiefs, the Falcons managed to jump on top early and hold on down the stretch to claim a 58-49 win.
“It just wasn’t the type of ball we want to play. We’re a better ball club when we play like we played on Tuesday,” said Volunteer coach Zac Crawford.
The Falcons, who had been on fire in Tuesday’s drubbing of Elizabethton, couldn’t get much of anything going early on. Only senior Andrew Knittel managed to break through the fog, scoring 14 of Volunteer’s 16 first-quarter points.
The Chiefs had their opportunities, but turnovers proved costly, and they trailed 16-7 after one. The teams played even in the second quarter, giving the Falcons a 28-19 advantage at the break.
Volunteer returned to the floor with renewed energy, akin to what fans saw Tuesday night. But it didn’t last long. Errant passes and missed shots eventually led Crawford to pull four of his five starters midway through the third quarter. After the wholesale substitution, only Knittel remained on the floor.
“It was clear Cherokee really wanted it, and they came out with a lot more passion and a lot more fire about them, and they gave us a good run. Hats off to them, they played a great game,” Crawford said. “Colten (McLain) and Will (Price), they’re tough guys. We were having to send two guys at them to guard them and they were still getting their shots. Hats off to those guys.”
Price led Cherokee with 19 points, 13 of them earned at the free throw line. McLain added 13 for the Chiefs.
“Colten McLain and Will Price did an absolutely wonderful job taking care of the basketball,” said Cherokee coach Trey Fields. “We competed for four quarters, and that’s something we’ve been struggling with. We changed defenses extremely well, and I felt like that — combined with one and done possessions — really helped.”
A Price 3-pointer and Landon Jeffers free throw pulled the Chiefs within eight early in the fourth quarter. Volunteer answered with a Joltin Harrison free throw, followed by a Cason Christian layup on a Falcon fast break. Harrison scored 6 of his 8 points in the final stanza and led the Falcons in rebounds with 11.
Blake Head, who had eight 3-pointers on Tuesday, knocked down two in a span of less than a minute to help Volunteer build a 52-35 advantage with 3:28 to play.
“Cherokee is always going to play us as hard as they can. They’ve got some good players, and they actually had some mismatches on us early and were finding good driving lanes,” said Knittel, who led all scorers with 24 points.
The nonconference matchup was played a day earlier than scheduled to avoid a conflict with the funeral of a beloved Volunteer teacher. It also coincided with news that a former teammate of Crawford’s at Volunteer, Lucas Lovelace, was being transferred to Vanderbilt for surgery.
“The change in the schedule maybe had a little effect on [how we played]. First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the Thacker family and the Lovelace family,” said Crawford.
Knittel said the team had managed to remain focused “for the most part, but we’ve definitely been stressing and praying for the [Thacker] family.”
“… With the game being moved forward a day, it gave us one less day to prepare,” Knittel said. “I think that’s one of the reasons we came out flat. But we didn’t take it as serious as we should have and didn’t respect them enough out of the gate.”
The Falcons (13-7) were slated to return to Upper Lakes Conference action with a visit to Sullivan East on Tuesday and will host Tennessee High on Friday night.
“To be successful, we’re going to have to get back to Volunteer basketball,” Crawford said. “We’re going to have to play our way, and we’re going to have to come in with a lot more focus and be ready to go.”
Cherokee was scheduled to return to conference play at Grainger on Tuesday.
“This was our fifth game in eight days, so for our kids to respond the way they did tonight is a testament to them,” Fields said. “I think they learned a lot tonight about how they’re going to have to play going forward.”
