CHURCH HILL – Volunteer cross country coach Jim Ailshie is very optimistic about his team’s chances in 2021.
“This will be my sixth year at Volunteer High School as coaching the cross country team,” Ailshie said. “With the TSSAA re-classifying schools, we fall in the small school classification and therefore have a great opportunity to do well here locally and qualify as a team for the state meet.
“At least that’s my expectations for the coming, 2021 cross country season. There are 23 schools in the small school classification and four teams qualify for the state cross country meet, which will be held this year at Hendersonville, Tenn. at Sanders Ferry Park,” Ailshie said.
“So, it will be the top four teams out of 23 teams and then the next five, fastest individuals after you remove those team qualifiers. So, we feel we have a much better opportunity to qualify our runners than ever before and I’m excited about that and the team is, as well,” Ailshie said.
Volunteer’s boys team is led by a senior and a freshman. Senior Ethyn Council has been a rapidly-improving runner, who made All-Region last year after running competitively a little more than a year.
“He’s returning and he just keeps getting better and better by the month,” Ailshie said. “He started running as a sophomore and was actually my worst runner on the team. Now, he’s projected to be one of my top two or three. He’s got the capability to do quite well this season. He ran 4:41 in the mile this last spring.
“Last year, he was All-Region. He finished 13th at the Region Cross Country Championships in the large school classification. We expect great things out of Ethyn this season. He’s being recruited by a number of colleges. They’re all very interested in him because he’s got leg speed and as he continues to progress and build up his endurance, he’s got great, great potential,” Ailshie said.
“The other guy who has looked good so far this summer is Roman Borghetti-Metz, who’s a middle school state cross country champion out of Surgoinsville Middle School this past fall. He’s looked great in workouts. He could very well carry the mantle being our top runner,” Ailshie said.
“Looking at our third and fourth runners, I would put Evan Glass and Charlie Wilson in that category. Charlie was our number-two runner at the end of the region cross country championships last year and Evan was third. Prior to that, a lot of times Evan would finish ahead of Charlie. So, they kind of go back and forth,” Ailshie said.
“The fifth man, I’ve got Caleb Greene, who is a senior and has been with us four years. He continues to improve. His brother, Daniel Greene, is running on a scholarship down at Tennessee Wesleyan. He ran 5:09 in the mile this past spring and has been consistent with his training all summer,” Ailshie said.
“Caden Cox has been in our top five the last couple of years. He’s been dealing with some nagging injuries, but Caden’s got the capability of being one of the top five runners, as well as Andrew Dickerson, Jack Cannon and Isiah Livesay. I’d lump those three together,” Ailshie said.
Senior Dakota Caldwell and sophomore Ethan Vaughan provide experienced depth that can press the others, as well. The intrasquad competition is good for all the runners.
“I’ve kind of grouped them up during training runs just to ensure that they’re not running too slow,” Ailshie said. “I think they had a lot of benefit out of that. We’ve got high expectations for these runners this upcoming season. I’m excited because we’ve got the ability to achieve great things.
“Our boys team is projected to be one of those top four qualifying teams and I really think we’ve got an opportunity to win the region cross country championship, at least on paper. That’s how they projected on Milesplit.com in their rankings. Right now, they have us projected to finish second, but that’s without Roman Borghetti-Metz. You throw him into the equation, and we feel confident that we should do very well this upcoming cross-country season,” Ailshie said.
There is not as much depth on the girls team, but there is talented youth.
“The girls, we should have a good girls team,” Ailshie said. “We’ve got the capability of qualifying a team down there in Hendersonville, as well.”
Ultra-competitive Jacie Begley returns to lead the team as a sophomore.
“She ran 21:33 as a freshman last year and really the first time that she ran a 5K cross country distance,” Ailshie said. “She just continues to improve. She did extremely well in track. She had a split 2:31 in the school-record 4x800 relay team, where we ran 10:18 this past spring.
“She also did quite well in the 400. She’s got a lot of leg speed. We’ve just got to bring her along slowly and progress her mileage. She’s going to do quite well,” Ailshie said.
“Elise McKinney has had a great summer. She’s been consistent with her training. She continues to improve. She should have her best season of any time she’s been at Volunteer,” said Ailshie.
“I’ve got several freshmen. Lillie Bullock from Church Hill Middle School has run real well all summer. Sabella Borghetti-Metz has always been in the mix in these middle school cross country races. She was a state cross country qualifier in middle school. Allyssa Gent continues to improve. She’s been running really well and has looked good in practice. She’s a sophomore who shows a lot of promise,” Ailshie said.
“I think later on in the season, we have some soccer girls that have been with us in the past and I think they’ll join us. Sara Winegar, Sydney Hamilton and Allyssa Chappell. I have Madison Lawson, who ran track for us last spring. She’s another soccer athlete who’s going to help us out in cross country,” Ailshie said.
“Like anybody else, we’ve got to be disciplined,” Ailshie said. “We’ve got to put the work in and if they’re committed, there’s no telling what could happen down in Hendersonville, Tenn. on Nov. 5. I think there’s some good possibilities to do quite well at the end of the season.”