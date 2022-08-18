Members of the 2022 Volunteer Falcons include: (first row) Belle Fritts, Alexis Patterson, Cheyenne Smith, Emalee Meade, Emma Clark and Gracie Keene; (second row) Dakoda McDavid, 1-Cason Christian, 3-Nathanial Thomason, 4-Isaiah Bowery, 5-Caden Lafollette, 6-Austin Glass, 7-John Ross, 8-Keelin Releford, 9-CJ Fraysier, 10-Aiden Anderson, 11-Grant Winegar, 12-Brandon Begley, 13-Riley Littleton, 14-TJ Vaughn, 15-Gunner Ferguson and Maelynn Osborn; (third row) Mackenzie Goad, 16-Kasey Brown, 17-Peyton Steele, 18-Camden Woodby, 19-Reid Scott, 20-Jeremiah Holley, 22-Colby Lawson, 23-Grayden Dennis, 24-Jackson McLain, 25-Jacob Watkins, 26-Jason Thomason, 27-Scott Sword, 28-Austin Bates, 33-Isaiah Ward, 34-Tanner Hammond and Loralai Pendleton; (fourth row) Maggie Rush, 35-Skyler Cooper, 36-Chris Smith, 40-Christian Bullock, 41-Gavin Roop, 42-Alec Pennington, 44-Hayden Jones, 45-Furian Buzzo, 48-Kendan Greene, 51-Christian Buchanan, 53-Aiden Carpenter, 54-Hunter Robinson, 55-Taylor Sykes, 56-Austin Brogan and Anna Allen; (fifth row) Brooklyn Brogan, 57-Brayden Cheek, 58-Jeremiah Needham, 59-Isaiah Peters, 60-Cameron Rimer, 61-Jaxon Arnold, 62-Anthony Mowell, 63-Ethan Hall, 64-Elijah Housewright, 65-Luke Rimer, 66-Morgan Smith, 67-Jaylynn Livesay, 69-Julian Sellers, 70-JJ Hill, 72-Blaine Griffith and Maliyah Kendrick; (sixth row) 75-Nick Buzzo, 79-Jackson Barrett and 84-Isaiah Brooks; (back row) Mike Castle, Josh Castle, Jesse McMillan, Jeremy Sommers, Josh Kincannon and Sam Barton. (Not pictured: Chuck McLain, Wes Bowery).
