CHURCH HILL – Volunteer scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to capture a wild, come-from-behind win over visiting Cherokee in Big 7 Conference action Thursday.
The Lady Falcons trailed 7-4 to start the seventh when Kendra Huff singled on a hard ground ball to Cherokee pitcher Sam Tilson, who hit the next batter, Aliyah Crawley to put runners on first and second.
Abbey Cradic then drove a line drive over the centerfield fence to tie the game, 7-7.
The Lady Falcons’ rally continued. Haley Russell walked. With Chelsea Sanders batting, Russell took second base on a passed ball. Tilson struck out Sanders to bring up Emily Wyatt.
Wyatt then hit a hard ground ball that Cherokee shortstop Haley Vigil couldn’t handle. Russell kept running and came home with the winning run for the Lady Falcons.
Cherokee had built its lead by blasting four home runs.
Hannah Bates gave the Lady Chiefs a 2-0 lead in the first with a home run to left field that scored Meredith Owen, who had reached on a one-out single.
Vigil made it 3-0 with a leadoff homer in the third. Two outs later, Madi Jones hit a line drive homer to centerfield to extend Cherokee’s lead to 4-0.
Volunteer scored in the bottom half of the third. Sanders and Wyatt walked and were advanced on a sacrifice by Alexis Dixon. Audrey Evans followed with a hard-hit grounder that hand-cuffed Vigil at short, allowing Sanders’s courtesy runner, Abby Fisher, and Wyatt to score.
Huff, who went 4-for-4, then doubled to score Evans, narrowing the gap to 4-3. Veda Barton followed with a single to score Huff to tie the game.
The game remained tied until the sixth. Tilson led off with a single for Cherokee and gave way to courtesy runner Kyla Howe, who advanced to second when Audrey Mowell reached on an error by Cradic at third.
Two outs later, Mackenzie Lawson connected on a three-run blast over the centerfield fence to put Cherokee ahead 7-4, setting the stage for Volunteer’s seventh-inning heroics.
Vigil and Jones had two hits apiece for Cherokee. Lawson and Cradic each had three RBIs.
Although she took the loss, Tilson recorded 14 strikeouts in the game.
Eastman Softball Invitational
Cherokee and Volunteer followed up their emotional tilt Thursday with games in the annual Eastman Invitational over the weekend.
Volunteer went 2-2, splitting games on both Friday and Saturday. Friday, the Lady Falcons defeated Greenback, 7-0, and lost to Greenbrier, 7-6. Saturday, Volunteer beat Grainger, 3-2, and fell to Morristown East, 3-1.
Cherokee went 3-2 in the tournament. Friday, Cherokee beat Sullivan East, 7-2, then fell to Dobyns-Bennett, 4-3. Saturday, the Lady Chiefs bounced back with a 2-1 win over Clinton and a 7-0 shutout of King’s Academy, earning them a spot in the Round of 16.
There, the Lady Chiefs were knocked out of the tournament by Morristown East, 10-1.
Dobyns-Bennett defeated Daniel Boone in the championship, 6-5.