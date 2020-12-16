CHURCH HILL – For the first minute and a half of Friday night’s game against the David Crockett Pioneers, the Volunteer Falcons looked like they were going to light them up.
But after taking a 6-1 lead, the Falcons were a step behind the Pioneers the rest of the night, getting outscored 17-5 the rest of the opening quarter in dropping a disappointing, 64-56 Big 7 loss at the Falcons Nest.
“Crockett came in here and took it to us and we didn’t answer the bell,” said Volunteer coach Mike Poe. “I don’t think they’re better than we are. They had people step up and make plays. We didn’t.”
The seven-point deficit steadily grew until the fired-up Pioneers ran into the locker room with a 38-22 halftime lead.
“I didn’t think we were ready to play and that’s my fault,” Poe said. “That’s my responsibility getting people ready to play. I’ll take full blame.”
Three baskets in the post by Garrison Barrett in the first two minutes of the third period pulled the Falcons to within 40-28, and the Falcons closed the quarter on a 6-2 run to cut Crockett’s lead to 46-36 heading into the fourth.
After scoring on two drives and setting up two Eli Amyx baskets in the paint late in the third, Bradin Minton continued to penetrate to start the fourth, drawing two fouls in the bonus. He hit two of three foul shots to cut the lead to 46-38 and the Falcons’ pressure defense began forcing Crockett turnovers.
On this night, the Falcons couldn’t convert, however, scoring just one point in a more-than five-minute stretch of the fourth that saw the Pioneers build their lead back to 15, 54-39, with two and a half minutes left.
“I think we were down eight, and we got it five or six times in a row and didn’t get nothing,” Poe said. “Either we turned it over or missed free throws at a point in time of the game that maybe would have given us a chance to get back in it. We never could get anything going offensively.”
Minton scored 11 points between the 2:03 and :56 marks of the quarter, the final points a three-pointer that narrowed the gap to 60-52. But the teams traded points down the stretch, including a put-back by Cason Christian right before the final buzzer gave the final margin.
Crockett’s Mason Britton led all scorers with 25, including 9-of-12 from the line.
Minton led Volunteer with 18, while Barrett scored 17.