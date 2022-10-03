JONESBOROUGH — Turnovers and big plays added up to Cherokee’s sixth loss of the season, 41-12, in Region 1-5A action Friday at David Crockett.
Played under a steady rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian and christening Crockett’s new turf field, the contest was impacted by the wet conditions, which led to numerous slips, drops and special teams mishaps.
After a quick possession by the Chiefs to open the game, Crockett drove 36 yards in two minutes, the big play Jaevon Emile’s 14-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead with 8:09 left in the quarter.
The Chiefs mustered 18 yards and a first down on their next possession, but it ended on an interception by Jake Whaley.
The Pioneers were held to 10 yards on the possession, forcing a quick-kick punt by Crockett quarterback Jake Fox. Likely influenced by the wet conditions, Fox’s punt went sideways.
Cherokee’s Noah Parvin seemed to be the only person who saw where the ball went, snagged it on a bounce and sprinted untouched 58 yards for a touchdown. The extra point was blocked and Crockett held a 7-6 lead.
Before the Chiefs could finish celebrating, Emile was returning the ensuing kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown. The wet conditions appeared to foul up their extra-point attempt, also, which morphed into an attempted pass that failed.
Two plays later, trailing 13-6, Cherokee faced a second and 11. Dylan Callahan picked off a Landon Jeffers pass and ran 20 yards for a touchdown. Chase Schroeck’s kick made it 20-6 with :46 left in the first quarter.
The Chiefs managed a first down in their next series, but were forced to punt. The Pioneers answered with a nine-play, 63-yard scoring drive, which included a 42-yard run by Whaley. Fox passed six yards to Emile for the score and 27-6 lead which held up until halftime.
Cherokee tried an onside kick to start the second half, but the Pioneers recovered at their own 49. Six plays later, Fox connected with Emile on a 34-yard touchdown pass and 34-6 lead with 9:34 in the third.
Two plays later, Callahan added his second 20-yard interception return for a touchdown and 41-6 lead that started the mercy-rule running clock.
With six minutes left in the fourth quarter, Cherokee took possession after a Crockett punt when Joe Henley returned it 12 yards to the Pioneer 38, setting the stage for a flag-fest.
A personal foul by Crockett moved it 15 yards further to the Crockett 23. Cherokee then was flagged for holding, moving it back to the 34. A face mask penalty on Crockett was called on the following play, giving Cherokee a first-and-eight at the Crockett 21.
With Jeffers injured on the play, the clock stopped at 3:33. During the delay, two more flags were thrown up in the air near the Cherokee sideline, who were obviously unhappy with the play that injured their freshman quarterback.
When play resumed, Cherokee had a first-and-38 at the Cherokee 49. Henley came in as quarterback in the wildcat formation and ran three times for 31 yards, setting up a fourth and seven at the 20. Henley ran it again, going for 20 yards and a touchdown this time, cutting the lead to 41-12, which held up for the final 1:25.
Henley finished with 44 yards on seven carries to lead Cherokee (0-6, 0-2). Parvin had 11 carries for 37 yards. Jeffers completed 7 of 15 passes for 56 yards and four interceptions.
Whaley had 52 yards on five rushes to lead Crockett (3-4, 1-2). Emile finished with 49 yards rushing on five carries.
Cherokee ends its month-long road trip to host West Greene this Friday. The Buffaloes are 6-1 this season, 2-0 in Region 1-3A, and coming off a 42-0 rout of Cloudland in Mosheim. Crockett travels to West Ridge.
Trending Recipe Videos