CHURCH HILL – Jacie Begley hit five three-pointers in the first half while Danielle Sizemore hit three as the Lady Falcons jumped out to a fast start and never looked back in a 60-24 rout of Tennessee High Friday night at Volunteer.
“We had a slow start when we played Elizabethton and had a real good ending,” said Volunteer coach Tyrone “Mugs” Smith of the Lady Falcons’ 49-44 loss three nights earlier. “It didn’t finish how we wanted it to.
“We got in the gym (Thursday) and all we did was an hour and a half of shooting drills. It showed tonight,” Smith said.
Begley, a sophomore, hit the first three baskets of the game – all threes – as Volunteer took a 9-0 lead.
A drive by Becky Flanary-Cross ended the Lady Vikings’ drought, but Audrey Evans added another three for a 12-2 Volunteer lead. After Cross connected on two free throws, Sizemore hit a three for a 15-4 Volunteer lead with 1:50 to go in the first quarter, which ended with the Lady Falcons in front, 19-6.
Cross – the Lady Vikings’ only weapon on the night – nailed a three to open the second, but Volunteer went on a 10-0 run, including two more threes and a free throw by Begley and another three by Sizemore to put the Lady Falcons ahead, 29-9.
“She was on fire,” Smith said of Begley. “The good thing about that is while she is on fire, our girls just kept going back to her. Kendra Huff kept finding her. Audrey Evans kept finding her. Elise McKinney kept finding her. Everybody was finding her. They were passing up their shots to get her shots.
“That’s what it’s about, about being a teammate and being an unselfish basketball player. That’s what I preach throughout the season. It’s fun to watch. It’s fun to coach. It gets you going. When you see somebody hit one, then Sizemore is going to hit one. Then Audrey is going to hit one. Then Addison (Wright) is going to hit one,” said Smith.
Begley finished with 18 to lead Volunteer – 16 in the first half, while Sizemore had 11 and Naomi Strickland 10 as ten Lady Falcons scored in the game. Only four scored for Tennessee High and Cross scored 18 of the team’s 24.
While Elizabethton (16-6, 6-1) and Sullivan East (22-8, 5-1) battle for the top spot in the Upper Lakes Conference and top seed in the District 1-AAA Tournament, which is Feb. 18-22 at Volunteer, the Lady Falcons (15-12, 4-4) had clinched third in the conference and the 3-seed in the tournament headed into a final regular-season week of three, non-conference games.
“I feel good,” Smith said. “Our goal this season was to clinch another regional spot, which we did, finish top three in our conference, which we did, and at least finish .500, which we did. Now, it’s try and go as far as we can for these seniors, get them as much game as they can get and take one game at a time.”