ROGERSVILLE – Heidi Day begins her second season as Cherokee tennis coach with a mostly-new team.
“We lost a lot of seniors last year,” Day said. “My team was predominantly seniors last year. So, this year, we’ve got a lot of freshmen and only one senior. So, we have a lot of brand-new players and a lot of promise and a lot of raw talent, so I’m just super, super-excited.”
Wet and cold weather has prevented a lot or preparation for the season, but the team managed some workouts.
“We officially started the 14th of February, but we’ve been doing informal workouts,” Day said. “The team got together – the kids just met on the court and started practicing and playing and scrimmaging back and forth.”
While it’s still early, Day is beginning to see her top-seeded players.
“Tentatively at the beginning of the season, it looks like my number-one and number-two boys are Cross Taylor and Weston Kirkpatrick,” Day said.
“My number-one girl is Mallory Cope and my number-two girl is Lexi Elkins. This is Lexi’s first year playing and she’s also a senior,” Day said, lamenting the limited time she’ll have with Elkins, who has taken to the game with ease.
“Weston, Cross and Mallory were on the team last year,” Day said. “Lexi is pretty much a natural athlete. She just picked up the game. She just picked up a racquet and started playing.”
Day set realistic, not lofty goals for her young charges.
“Build skills, build the team for next year, and help instill a lifelong learning and love of the sport,” Day said. “I really just want them to have fun. I want them to play their very best, but I want them to have FUN. That’s what tennis should be: FUN.”
Trying to teach a youngster how something will be valuable in later life is a challenge, as youngsters simply lack the benefit of that perspective, which only comes with age. But Day will still try. Even if a 16-year-old cannot possibly imagine being 40, if their tennis coach is successful, when they are, they’ll still be able to play and enjoy tennis after the ability to play other sports has passed.
“They see me on the court and they’re like, ‘You still play?’ I’m like, ‘I started playing when I was 4 and I’m well past that,’” Day said, laughing, which brings us to her other season goal, which is already succeeding.
“We’re having a fantastic time,” she said.