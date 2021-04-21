CHURCH HILL – Volunteer stifled Hampton’s bats in a softball doubleheader sweep Friday at Volunteer.
Cadence Bryant pitched a one-hit shutout in the opener, striking out eight and walking one, as the Lady Falcons prevailed, 7-0.
Aliyah Crawley and Audrey Evans each drove in two runs while Veda Barton had two hits.
The Lady Falcons doubled their offense in the nightcap with a 14-1 romp over the Lady Bulldogs.
Audrey Evans had two hits and three RBIs, while Chelsea Sanders, Alexis Dixon and Veda Barton drove in two runs each and Abbey Cradic had two hits.