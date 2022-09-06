There are many tools to make a hunting trip more successful. In recent years, hunting blinds have surged in popularity according to those who manufacture them.
Hunting blinds help to camouflage the hunter while providing a place to sit and wait for the animal being hunted.
They range from very simple shacks to ones with such amenities as seat cushions, weatherproofing, hooks for bows or guns and silent windows.
Types of Blinds
There are four major types of hunting blinds. The first two are permanent or portable. Permanent ones can be set up on private land (or sometimes state wildlife departments set up blinds that hunters can sign up for) and stay in place all year. Some hunters will keep supplies in their hunting blinds so that they can travel light to it each season. Portable blinds are carried by the hunter and can be put up on the day of the hunt or moved at any point.
The next two classifications are ground blinds and elevated blinds. Ground blinds are, as the name suggests, placed on the ground. They are often painted or camouflaged. Elevated blinds are small cabins that stand on legs and have a roof, walls, windows and a ladder or stairway.
Reasons to use Blinds
Heath Wood at GoMuddy, a hunting goods supplier, recommends using hunting blinds because:
• It makes it a more enjoyable experience for a first-time or youth hunter. Not only are they more comfortable, but they’re able to move a little without alerting prey.
• It can help you stay dry on rainy days.
• On very cold days, a blind can protect you from the wind and weather. You can also put a heater in the blind.
• A blind can help with scent control, though Wood still recommends spraying the blind with scent neutralizers.
Placing a Blind
Where you put the blind, especially a portable one, is a key factor to a successful hunt. In an interview with Outdoor Life, Brooks Johnson, president of Minnesota Bowhunters, provided advice on placing a blind when deer hunting, though the advice can apply to other forms of hunting as well.
Make sure you don’t surprise deer with the blind. Either put it where they can’t see it or put it where they can see it from at least 100 yards away so it doesn’t surprise them. If you can, put the blind out a few weeks before you plan to start using it so the deer get used to it.
Johnson recommends using decoys around the blinds to draw other deer in. He typically uses a full-body 3D buck and pairs it with a doe.
Places to avoid are random deep woods sites and obvious travel corridors. If you can find an isolated waterhole, especially in an area where water is scarce, that will be better than if there are multiple trails to a watering hole. Alternatively, you can place a blind where there is bait or a small food plot.
