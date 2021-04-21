CHURCH HILL – Volunteer and Cherokee split a tennis match Friday at Volunteer.
Volunteer’s boys topped Cherokee, 6-3, while Cherokee’s girls beat Volunteer, 5-4.
On the boys’ side, Volunteer won two of the three doubles matches and four singles matches to Cherokee’s two.
On the girls’ side, Volunteer won two doubles matches but had to forfeit the third as the Lady Falcons were missing its 2, 4 and 5 players.
Cherokee’s girls won 4-2 in singles matches, including one forfeit victory over the short-handed Lady Falcons.
Here are the results from Friday’s match:
BOYS – Volunteer 6, Cherokee 3
Doubles
1 – Kaden Hobbs/Alex Matlock VHS def. Cross Taylor/Ethan Lawson CHS, 8-5
2 – Weston Kirkpatrick/Jonah Lowe CHS def Jacob Smallwood/Jackson Carter VHS, 8-0
3 – Aidan Glass/Will Justice VHS def Aiden Roberson/Braden McPherson CHS, 8-1
Singles
1 – Connor Cradic VHS def Taylor CHS 8-5
2 – Hobbs VHS def Lawson CHS 8-0
3 – Kirkpatrick CHS def Matlock VHS 8-1
4 – Lowe CHS def Carter VHS 8-1
5 – Glass VHS def Roberson CHS 8-2
6 – Justice VHS def McPherson CHS 8-1
GIRLS – Cherokee 5, Volunteer 4
Doubles
1 – Brooklyn Ward/Maggie Bice VHS def. Natalie Mueller/Mallory Cope CHS, 8-4
2 – Samantha Flippin/Reagan Lipe VHS def. Taylor Billings/Hannah Tate CHS, 8-5
3 – CHS def VHS No Player/No Player Walkover
Singles
1 – Ward VHS def. Mueller CHS 8-4
2 – Flippin VHS def Cope CHS 8-0
3 – Aubrey Shearer CHS def Bice VHS 8-5
4 – Tate CHS def Lipe VHS 8-1
5 – Billings CHS def Abbey Gilliam VHS 8-1
6 – Molly Nichols CHS def No Player VHS by walkover