Volunteer’s Terrilynn Calhoun (9) unwinds a kick.
Jayden Shelton (22) connects on a kick for Volunteer.
Volunteer’s Sara Winegar (2) battles for the ball.
Volunteer’s Alyssa Burchfield (13) jumps up to stop the ball.
Volunteer’s Courtney Bellamy (5) tries to keep the ball inbounds.
Volunteer’s Sydney Hamilton (17) battles for possession.
Volunteer’s Bre Dykes (1) dribbles past a Unicoi defender.
Sara Winegar (2) operates between two Unicoi defender.
Volunteer’s Courtney Bellamy winds up to kick.
CHURCH HILL – The Volunteer Lady Falcons pitched a 6-0 shutout over Unicoi County in conference action Tuesday night at Volunteer.
Taylor Castle and Courtney Bellamy scored two goals apiece, while goalkeeper Elana Horne completed a clean sheet in goal in blanking the Lady Devils.
Bellamy added two assists for the Lady Falcons.
Kourtney Bradshaw added a goal and two assists, while Terrilynn Calhoun contributed a goal.
The Lady Falcons, who traveled to West Ridge Thursday, will travel to Cherokee Tuesday for a non-conference battle against their county rival.
