ELIZABETHTON – Sadly for Volunteer, the beginning of Friday night’s Region 1 4-A game at Elizabethton’s Citizens Bank Stadium was not a preview of things to come as the Cyclones rolled to a 59-6 win over the Falcons.
After Cason Christian recovered a Luke Whaley fumble on the opening kickoff to give the Falcons the ball at their own 42, Christian caught a 12-yard pass from Isaiah Bowery for a first down at the Elizabethton 46.
Easy, huh?
Unfortunately, that would be only one of two first downs the Falcons would gain with a play in the first half. (A third would be by penalty). The Cyclones then stopped the Falcons on downs and scored two plays later on a 49-yard run by Nate Stephens.
Elizabethton (4-4, 3-1 in Region 1-4A) would go on to build a 45-0 lead at halftime as the Falcons (1-7, 0-4) were unable to control the Cyclones at the line of scrimmage.
Backs were stopped in the backfield or Bowery was running for his life on most offensive plays. Bowery and Christian did hook up on a nice, 43-yard gain to the ‘Betsy 37 in the second quarter, but they could not advance more than a yard further and a sack would send them back to the 41, where they turned it over on downs.
On defense, the Falcons couldn’t stop the Elizabethton trio of running backs, Stephens (four TDs), Case Russell (two TDs) and Whaley (one TD).
With the mercy rule running clock in effect in the second half, Elizabethton extended its lead to 52-0 in the third quarter when senior Cyclones defensive lineman Bradley Cannon scored on a run from five yards out.
The Falcons got their only score of the game on a five-yard run by Austin Bates with 8:51 left in the game.
Volunteer hosts Cherokee (0-8) Friday in the 43 rd Annual Hawkins County Super Bowl. Elizabethton is off Friday before finishing up the regular season Oct. 28 hosting Seymour.