ROGERSVILLE — The Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association (TBCA) recently selected its 2022 All-State high school baseball teams.
Included on the Class 3A team are two members of the 2022 Cherokee Chiefs, Matt Newton and Brady Leroy.
“Matt, obviously, has signed with Johnson University,” said Drew Patterson, Cherokee head baseball coach. “He’s been a big-time leader and contributor for us. He’s an everyday player. He pitched some, caught some, played in the infield. He was our 3-hole hitter 90 percent of the year. He had a solid year defensively, a solid year on the mound, and he hit a little over .330.
“He was always that guy we wanted up in big situations. He was always the guy we wanted with the bat in his hands with the runner in scoring position and stuff like that. He was just a fearless leader and he was a guy that really got our program back on the right track. He was a four-year guy and he started just about every year. We’re really looking forward to seeing what he can go do at Johnson next year,” Patterson said.
“He’s a fantastic leader, a great ball player, and an even better person. That’s Matt,” Patterson added.
Brady Leroy may have surprised some, but not his new coach.
“Whenever I got the job, he was one of the first players I noticed,” Patterson said. “Just an abundance of talent. I had heard that the previous coach did not play him hardly any at all. I could not understand why the kid was not on the field the year before I got the job.
“When I got the job, he was an immediate player. He played every day. We moved him from the infield to the outfield where he’s got a cannon of an arm. And the kid this year had arguably one of the best seasons in school history.
“I know there’s some old names – Lyons and Kenner and all those guys having fantastic offensive years – but I don’t know that there were too many more guys that have played at Cherokee who had better years than Brady Leroy had at the plate. He had eight home runs. He hit .381. He drove in a ton of runs. He was the Twin Lakes Conference Hitter of the Year, made the Johnson City Super-22 Team and now he just made All-State,” said Patterson.
“Brady Leroy is a phenomenal hitter. He is an uberly-athletic kid with an absolute monster arm. He can go get it anywhere in the outfield. He’ll be our next college signee without a doubt. He’s a fantastic kid, as well. He’s a really hard worker. A thing to say about Brady is yeah, he’s talented, but he’s also the guy who works harder than anybody we have around. He benefits from the hard work he puts in. He works his tail off,” Patterson said.
The Chiefs became an area offensive juggernaut. It seemed like every day either Leroy or Devan Carpenter were slamming home runs.
“I think he hit a home run in every conference series,” Patterson said of Leroy. “We had our Red-and-Black game the other night and he hit another one with a wood bat that went 400 feet. He’s just an animal. He’s a good leader. He’s another kid who’s a joy to be around.”
While Newton is off to continue his baseball career at Johnson University, Leroy will return for his senior year.
“We finished off the season 19-12, third place in the conference,” Patterson said. “Obviously, it wasn’t what we wanted to do in the tournament, but we had a phenomenal year. When I took over the job, they were 7-20 the year before I got the job. My coaching staff and I came in and brought the energy and brought hard work every day and they bought into it and we ended up winning 19 games.
“The big statistic this year is we scored, as a team, 264 runs and we had 30 home runs. Devan and Brady both hit eight. We had a couple kids – Cole (Putnal) and Isaac (Williams) both had five. Matt had three and then Aidan (Webb) and Will {Price) both had two. We had a phenomenal year at the plate. Our kids just bought in and we tried to restore some pride. We tried to bring back Cherokee baseball to where it’s supposed to be.
“When Jay Phillips referred to us as ‘Patterson’s Pistols’ it kind of blew up,” Patterson said. “That was a funny statement for him to make and it just kind of caught fire and everybody started throwing it around. When you score 264 runs in 31 games, you’re scoring a lot of runs.
“It was a blessing to coach them this year. We were just trying to get everybody to buy in – the players, the coaches, the booster club – to buy in to the process I was trying to bring back over here and then it worked. I don’t take all the credit whatsoever, because it took a village this year. All I could do is push and push and push. They ended up buying in and they saw the result,” Patterson said.
While the Chiefs lose nine to graduation, they still return some excellent baseball talent.
“Technically, we had nine seniors. Only four of them started defensively, and five of them started offensively – Isaac Williams was pretty much a guy who DH’ed all year. So, you know we bring back a bunch. We should still be pretty competitive,” Patterson said.
“We bring back Brady Leroy, Cole Putnal, Aidan Webb, Will Price, Parker Travis, Gavin Housewright, Manning Brooks, Jacob Brooks – all those guys come back next year. We’ve got a transfer in from California who’s been playing with us a little bit. He’s hit the ball very well. His name is Mason Emory,” Patterson said of his newest pistol.
With plenty of bats coming back, a returning arm has Patterson smiling.
“One we’re excited about who kind of flew under the radar last year was Tyler Lawson. He came in and threw almost every conference game at some point. He’ll probably be our 1(-pitcher) next year. He’s been throwing phenomenal. He’s going to be a senior. He’s one of those guys that flew under the radar. Sometimes that’s a good thing. It means you might do anything spectacular, but you also didn’t do a single thing bad,” Patterson said.
“Rotational-wise, I don’t know what that will be. We’ve still got some time to figure that out,” said Patterson. “We did lose some guys for sure, but we bring back an abundance of talent.”
Here are the members of the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association 2022 All-Class 3A Team:
Seth Garner, Hardin County
Cooper Clapp, Hardin County
Brady Smith, Grainger County
Kade Schultz, Lawrence County
Luke Mattox, Lawrence County
Eli Huddleston, Upperman
Caden Shanks, Upperman
Holden Warmath, Covington
Chris Goodwin, Covington
George Davis, Carter
Blake Lowe, Clinton
DJ Dillehay, Tullahoma
Valentin Batreze, Unicoi County
Aaron Moffit, Livingston Academy
Brady Leroy, Cherokee
Matt Newton, Cherokee
Owen Geiger, Munford
Trent Miller, Greenbrier
Andrew Dingus, Tennessee High
Lorne Steele, Page