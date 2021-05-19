CHURCH HILL – Volunteer freshman Connor Haynes has been named to the first-team All-Big 7 Conference baseball team.
Haynes joins Connor Hyatt, Evan King and Jack and Cole Torbet of Science Hill, Cole Presson and Evan Mutter of Tennessee High, Dobyns-Bennett’s Peyton Grimm, Daniel Boone’s Peyton Miller and David Crockett’s Garrett Leonard on the first team.
Boone’s Gaven Jones was conference player of the year, while Crockett’s Cody Wheeler was batter of the year and D-B’s Jake Timbes, pitcher of the year.
Cherokee’s Matt Newton made second team, along with Sam Ritz, Tyler Kilgore and Gage Hensley of D-B, Mason Johns and CJ Henley of Tennessee High, Boone’s Anthony Edwards and Cole Bishop, Crockett’s Mason Britton, and Science Hill’s Spencer Powell.
Earning honorable mention were: Cherokee’s Luke Condra, Cole Putnal, and Parker Bailey; Volunteer’s Cason Christian, Brody Cloud, and Garrison Barrett; Crockett’s Brenden Reid, Nate Laws, Caleb Bradburn, and Hayden Osburn; Boone’s Jackson Jenkins, Griffen Jones, Brogan Jones, and Caleb Worley; Tennessee High’s Noah Smith, Bryce Snyder, Brayden Blevins, and Garrett Embree; D-B’s Aiden Byington, Brady Stump, Isaac Hale, Jack Browder, and Turner Stout; and Science Hill’s Dustin Eatmon, Caleb Mcbride, Ashton Motte, Jaxson Diamond, Owen Painter, Landon Smelser, Nate Connor, and Gaven Briggs.