CHURCH HILL – The miles and miles Celine McNally has logged the past four years paid off Thursday as the Volunteer senior signed a letter of intent to run track and cross country for Tusculum College.
“She’ll be running track under head coach Cory Pratt,” said Volunteer track and cross country coach Jim Ailshie. “They’ve got a fairly new program over there. I think it’s an ideal situation for Celine. There’s about 1,700 students at Tusculum. It’s just a fine school and not too far away from home. She should contribute right away as she heads over there.
“She has a 32 composite A.C.T.,” Ailshie added. “So, looking at schools, she received quite a bit of academic money at Tusculum and she would have received that elsewhere. She could have gone to a number of different colleges and universities across the country.”
“I’m a little nervous,” McNally said of the signing day, adding why she chose Tusculum. “I really think it was Coach Pratt. He came to some of my races and he was really supportive. I feel like I will do well there because of him. I think he’ll be a real good coach for me. He was what I was looking for in a coach.”
McNally believes she will continue to specialize in the same-distance events she’s had success in at Volunteer. “I think I am going to focus on the 1600 and the 5K and maybe the 800 once in a while,” she said. “But I think I will mostly focus on the distance.”
McNally has run cross country for four years and track since middle school.
“I like it. Coach Ailshie approached me and asked me to do cross country as kind of conditioning for track. But I really got dedicated this past year. The racing hurts, but I like to see how much I can push myself and I always want to try to be better,” she said.
“So, that’s my motivation. I just tell myself that I need to get out the door and go run because I had these goals that I set for myself and I want to hit those goals. I know that if I put the mileage and the work in now, come track season I’ll be where I want to be,” McNally said.
“Coach Ailshie is a very good coach. He always pushes us. I’ve learned a lot from Coach the past four years. I’m going to miss him when I go off to college,” McNally added.
McNally is someone who impressed Ailshie with her work ethic.
“Celine is an outstanding individual,” he said. “She has run track and cross country with us the entire time that she’s been here, for three and a half years, soon to be four. She is an extremely hard worker, goal-oriented and has done incredibly well during her time here at Volunteer High School.
“She’s self-driven. When she first arrived here, she ran 29:43 in her first cross country race at Run for the Hills in Bluff City. That’s about a 9:40 mile pace. Her senior year, she ran 20:59 over at Fender’s Farm. That’s about a 6:40 pace,” Ailshie said.
“That’s one of the fastest three times that’s ever been run by a girl cross country runner at Volunteer. So, she had quite a bit of improvement during her time,” he said.
While distance running can be a lonely sport that requires a lot of self-motivation, McNally demonstrated an admirable, team-first mentality down the stretch of her senior cross country season.
“After the Fender’s Farm race, her foot was bothering her,” Ailshie recalled. “She could have just gone ahead and shut it down for the rest of the season because she was getting recruited at the time.
“But we needed her on the team and she was team-oriented. She still finished in our top three in our last couple meets while she was injured,” he said.
“By doing so, we finished sixth as a girls cross country team out of 23 large schools in our area (at the Region 1 Large School Cross Country Championships) and we beat Dobyns-Bennett, which was the defending state champion. Without Celine, that wouldn’t have been possible,” added Ailshie, who pointed out the highlights of her career.
“She finished in the top five in a couple of meets. She finished third in the all-comers meet over at Panther Creek and then the following week is when she ran 20:59 at Fender’s Farm. Then she finished fourth over in a meet at the Terry Hull Classic over in Greeneville. So, she did have some outstanding races this season,” he said.
Ailshie still has a little more time to coach McNally – hopefully: track season this spring.
“She was hurt by not competing in track this past season because she was in really good shape,” Ailshie lamented, regarding the COVID shutdown that eliminated numerous recruiting opportunities for high school athletes across the nation.
“With the pandemic, we were only able to run one race and they shut the track season down. I’m anxious to see how she does this upcoming track season because she has a lot of leg speed. From all indications from last spring and how she did this past cross country season, she’s kind of set up to have a really good track season as spring approaches,” Ailshie said.
“We should have a pretty good 4x800 relay team. She’ll be a leg on that. We’re trying to break the school record. I think we’ve got a real good possibility to do so. Then, she’ll be running the 1600-meter run. She should be well below six minutes in that. Then she’ll probably run some 3200-meter races. I’d say her specialty is probably going to be the 1600-meter run this season,” Ailshie said.
McNally managed to drastically improve her run times and earn a 32 A.C.T. score while managing something else.
“She’s a manager over here at Pizza Plus in Surgoinsville,” Ailshie said. “For a person that’s young, that’s a lot of responsibility. So, during the time that she did well academically and ran well, she was also working. I’ve been highly impressed with that. By her been given that responsibility to be a manager speaks highly of her. She’s a committed individual and extremely hard worker.”
Understandably, McNally, who plans to study mathematics, although she’s not yet sure what her career path will be, said what she’ll cherish most about her time at Volunteer was the down time.
“The time that I spent with my teammates, because it’s not always just work, work, work,” she said. “We’ve had some fun and we’ve made a lot of memories. I’m really happy that I got to spend the last four years doing that.
“When we hang out, we just have a good time. We just kind of relax and stuff, because running can be stressful sometimes. And school can be stressful sometimes. So, I feel like that’s just a good way to relax, to hang out. One of my favorite things about cross country is we’ll go out to eat afterward. I think that’s really good bonding. I like doing that,” McNally said.
Not surprisingly, McNally said she is looking forward to “working with Coach Pratt and just improving and being my best self, both academically and athletically.”
So it continues; success through determination and hard work: her path to this point and her path ahead.