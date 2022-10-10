ROGERSVILLE – The Church Hill Panthers tuned up for the Area 1-AA playoffs with a 42-8 victory over Rogersville Middle School Oct. 4 at RMS.
Church Hill went undefeated in conference play and was the number-one seed in the playoffs. The Panthers were slated to play Happy Valley in the first round Monday. (Results not available at press time).
Against RMS, quarterback Jameson Mowell passed for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Panthers (6-1).
Ezra Garrett connected with Kaden Gates on a touchdown pass for the Warriors. Dawson Fobber scored the two-point conversion for RMS.
Mowell scrambled on a busted play to score the first touchdown of the game. The two-point attempt was no good.
The second score came when Mowell Hit Cooper Fraysier on a perfect pass for the touchdown.
On the next possession, Mowell connected with Colton Miller on a 53-yard touchdown pass.
Owen Fleenor caught a TD pass from Mowell for the next score. The two-point attempt was good by Aiden Miller.
Owen Fleenor scored again on the Panthers’ next possession with a running touchdown. The point attempt was good by Colton Huff
The final score of the night came by Brock Mowell on a great touchdown run in his first game back from being injured all season.
If the Panthers won Monday, they were set to play for the Area 1-AA championship Thursday.