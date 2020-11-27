EIDSON – The Clinch boys basketball team began the new season with a new coach and a win.
Josh Bowlin, assisted by Ginger Johnson, took over the program this year when longtime coaches Seth and Brittney Rhoton stepped down to spend more time with their young children.
The Wildcats responded well to Bowlin, who coached boys basketball at Rogersville Middle School for seven years, and Johnson, who previously coached volleyball at Surgoinsville, knocking off Berea Christian in their Nov. 16 season opener, 49-39.
“We have 11 boys total. We have three returning seniors and one junior. The rest are sophomores and freshmen. We are young, but we do have a little bit more depth and experience on the boys team,” Bowlin said.
“Key players will be the three seniors, my point guard Dalton Seals, and Cameron Bradley and Seth Lawson will definitely be the leaders on the court and off the court,” Bowlin said.
That was certainly the case in the opener. Lawson scored 18, including three three-pointers, while Seals added nine, including five-of-seven from the foul line.
“Hopefully my junior will step up and play a lot of minutes. That’s Conner Livesay. Two key sophomores I have are Joe Lyons and Rayce Johnson. They should give me some good minutes, too,” Bowlin said.
Joe Lyons played very well in the Wildcats’ opener, scoring 14 points, including two from long range, and was four of four from the foul line in the fourth quarter. He also shared point duties with Seals and kept the Wildcats running smoothly.
“Their basketball I.Q. is higher than what I had thought, coming in,” Bowlin said. “We actually started basic fundamentals from first practice on. We worked on non-dominant hand, we were going over passing, we were going over layups, free throws. I feel like if we can hit those and up their game on that, it will help us have a successful season.”
The Wildcats proved his point later that evening against Berea. After hitting just one of four in the first half, the Wildcats sank 19 of 25 in the second half to secure the victory.
Clinch also played under control in the game, boxing out on defense and staying with their man and zones.
“He’s put some good defensive sets in that will hopefully keep them trained on the right person,” Johnson said.
Besides a lack of feeder schools or rec leagues in Eidson, Clinch is at a disadvantage for playing opportunities at the high school level, too.
“They don’t get as many games as they do at Cherokee or Volunteer,” Bowlin said. “Plus with COVID, it’s been tough scheduling. We’re at 19 or 20 right now, but it took forever to get past 10 games. People didn’t want to travel, or they didn’t have girls or a boys team. It was tough.”
Bowlin said his goals for the season were similar to that of the girls’ team: just give effort.
“Just give me 100 percent on the floor,” he said. “Whether we win or lose, as long as I get 100 percent effort from them with intensity, I’m okay with it. We get beat, we get beat. As long as they give me what they can do, then I’m okay with it.”
Bowlin said he and Johnson are treading new territory.
“I’m not familiar with a lot of these schools, so I’m not sure what to expect with the athletic ability and how good the teams will be,” he said. “It’s going to be interesting for us, too. It’s going to be an experience for us, kind of a learning curve.”