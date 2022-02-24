CHURCH HILL – The Volunteer High Lady Falcons finished up district tournament play Monday night, cruising to a 70-44 win over the Unicoi High Lady Devils.
The Lady Falcons started hot, hitting five three-pointers in the first quarter to jump out to a 19-10 lead. In the second quarter both teams struggled on offense and the halftime score was 27-17.
Both teams scored better in the third quarter. Audrey Evans scored seven points in the quarter to help Volunteer maintain a 45-33 lead.
The Lady Falcons pulled away in the final quarter, exploding for 25 points. Naomi Strickland scored eight points in the final period and Jacie Begley scored six of her team-high 14 in the quarter.
Volunteer used a balanced scoring attack to get the win, with four players in double-figures. In addition to Begley’s 14 points, Evans and Veda Barton had 12 each and Strickland added 10 points.
Other Lady Falcons in the scoring column were Danielle Sizemore (9), Elise McKinney (7), and Kendra Huff and Emmerson Head had three points each.
Faith Bennett of the Lady Devils led all scorers with 17 points and Allie Lingerfelt added 13 points.
Lady Falcons Veda Barton and Audrey Evans, and Unicoi’s Faith Bennett made the all-tournament team.
Lady Cyclones Win Title
The Elizabethton Lady Cyclones won the tournament championship with a 79-44 rout of the Sullivan East Lady Patriots.
A second quarter three-pointer barrage led by Rema Lane broke the game open, giving Cyclones a 37-20 halftime lead.
Lady Cyclone point guard Lina Lyon was awarded Most Valuable Player and Lane, Marlee Mathena and Olivia Holley made the all-tournament team.