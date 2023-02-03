KINGSPORT — The 100-Mile Swim Club is taking its swimming challenge global, so organizers say now is the perfect time to dive in on this aquatic adventure.
The Kingsport Aquatic Center announced its latest destination for the 100-Mile Swim Club is Saint Mark’s Square in Venice, Italy. The challenge calls for club members to work together by “traveling” on a 4,689-mile journey across the Atlantic Ocean to Italy. The challenge kicked off Feb. 1, and registration is currently underway.
Formed in 2016, the 100-Mile Swim Club aims to build and strengthen the swimming community through group challenges while learning fun facts about landmarks along the way. Club members swim at their own pace. KAC staff keeps track of individuals’ miles and the club’s collective progress, while a map in the lobby displays the entire route.
“We swam to Hawaii. We swam from Maine to California, and now we’re taking the challenge across the Atlantic Ocean to Italy,” said Chassy Smiley, assistant aquatic manager at the KAC. “We’re excited about this journey, and we think our club members will be, too.”
If the challenge sounds daunting, Smiley says the 100-Mile Swim Club’s motto is “Every mile counts, every yard matters!”
Interested swimmers can join the club for $15 (KAC members) or $25 (YMCA and non-members). All participants will receive a 2023 100-Mile Swim Club T-shirt, and anyone can join at any time throughout the year.
To register visit the front desk at the Kingsport Aquatic Center, call 423-343-9758 or visit www.kingsporttn.gov, click the “CivicRec” link and then select the “Aquatic Center” tab. To see other upcoming events, programs and classes, visit swimkingsport.com.
