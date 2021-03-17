CHURCH HILL – Volunteer’s swim team is wrapping up its regular-season schedule in preparation for the regional meet.
“We’ve had a pretty good season so far,” said swim coach Jim Whalen. “We defeated Elizabethton at Elizabethton. We defeated Central at Central, South at South. The only hiccup we ran into was probably the class of the area, Dobyns-Bennett. They kind of laid it to us. They’re pretty quick.
“But we’ve done really well. We’re not huge in numbers, but we’ve got good quality. Ellie McLain has already qualified for the state in two events, in the 100 breast and 200 IM (Individual Medley),” Whalen said.
“This will be her fourth time in a row going to state in those events. She’s the class of the area. She’s one of the top three swimmers in East Tennessee for us. She’s really good,” Whalen said.
Not only a standout swimmer, McLain is displaying some coaching potential, as well.
“She’s so good, we were moving relays around and she came up with an idea for a medley, about switching some people in some different places,” Whalen said.
“I was kind of banging my head on it and she said, ‘How about moving me out of the breast to the back.’ We moved another girl to the breast and we picked up about three seconds just on that quick move,” said Whalen.
“She’s our team leader,” he said. “She’s who we look to. We put a lot on her.”
Two other Falcon swimmers are close to qualifying for the state, which will be held April 23.
“I’ve got a couple of boys who are close right now in the 50 free,” Whalen said. “That’s Ian Yonts and Aeyden Mullens. Both of them are about a second off right now. Aeyden is a junior and Ian is a senior. I’d be tickled if we qualified those three.”
Another female swimmer has a chance to make a return trip to the state meet, but needs to cut more time to qualify.
“Amelia Henriott is a senior. She’s right there,” Whalen said. “She’s been down to state before. She’s a little more off (the qualifying time) than the guys.”
A special moment will take place Thursday when the Falcons travel to Tennessee High for a 6 p.m. meet.
“Bethany Wade was in an accident on Sept. 5,” Whalen explained. “She basically had her pelvis crushed and her spine broken. They put her together and she has rods in her right now. We didn’t think she was going to live through this accident.”
Not only did Wade survive, but she’s fought her way back to rejoin the team.
“About three weeks ago, she came back and did rehab,” Whalen said. “We got her in the water. She’s practiced with us quite a few times. She looks good. We’re just being really gentle with her.”
She will compete in Bristol for the first time since the accident.
“Her first swim meet is going to be Thursday at Tennessee High,” Whalen said. “She can’t dive or do flip-turns, so we’re going to start her in the water and touch the wall and come back.”
As coach of the Church Hill Stingrays in the summer, the Church Hill Middle School team and Volunteer, Whalen coaches some kids much longer than what most coaches do, so he basically sees them grow up.
“Most of these schools, the coaches have these kids for four years and they’re gone,” he said. “I’ve had Ellie for 10 years, when she was little, in middle school and high school. I’ve had the Yonts kids for about eight years. That’s our summer program, middle school and high school.
“Having the senior night, I’m thinking, ‘I’ve had these kids a long time,’ you know, since they were tiny little things just learning. Now, they’re graduating and going to college,” Whalen said.
So, when Wade returns to competition, eyes won’t be red from just chlorine.
“I’ve had these kids a long time,” Whalen said. “They mean a lot to me.”
Another abnormal aspect of this season was its late start – due to COVID-19 protocols. Seasons normally end in January and the state meet is usually held in early- to mid-February at one location, usually the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
“It’s kind of odd,” Whalen said. “We had a middle school season at the Kingsport Aquatic Center that was January through February and high school was January to right now. There’s a little bit of an overlap. It feels different. This would be the time that we’d be ending on it.
“The huge difference that is really big is we haven’t swum against anybody from Virginia. Usually, we would swim a couple times up at Virginia High. We’re just not able to swim against them. Virginia won’t let us come over that way,” Whalen said.
“Still, we swam the most middle school meets and we’ll swim the most high school meets. So, the kids have worked really hard at it. And that’s typically what I like to do. I like to get a lot of meets. Some people don’t like a lot of meets. I do. I think it’s good for our kids,” Whalen said.
Another big difference is the post-season is two months later than usual. However, the Falcons’ home pool, the Kingsport Aquatic Center, will host both events. The regional will be April 10-11. The state will be held there April 23.
“We’ll have the regional championship the first of April and then midway through April, we have the state,” said Whalen, who explained even the championship will be much different than normal. This has its advantages – and disadvantages – for Volunteer.
“What they’re doing with the state is they’re putting it in four locations and they’re merging the times together,” he said. “So, the East Tennessee location is Kingsport Aquatic Center. So, we’ll be swimming basically where we practice, which is good for us.”
A factor that may not benefit the Falcons is some faster swimmers will be in different locations, so there won’t be the head-to-head competition with those swimmers, which can boost performance.
“Now we won’t have the competition, where you get down there and have those fast swimmers. So, you lose a little bit on that, but being comfortable with our pool, we should be very comfortable with what we’re going to do,” Whalen said.
Prior to the post-season will be the regular-season-ending meet, Tuesday, March 30, at Science Hill.