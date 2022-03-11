CHURCH HILL – Like his brother Daniel Greene and teammate Zane Weston before him, Volunteer’s Caleb Greene will continue his running career at Tennessee Wesleyan College after signing a letter of intent with the school during a ceremony Monday morning at Volunteer.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” Caleb said Monday. “It’s a really good school. They’ve got a good business program, which is what I want to study. And I just really like the coaches. That’s the main reason. I’m around my brother and he’s around them, so I kind of got to be with them some. I think it’s a good thing, because I got to know more about the school before I committed four years there.”
“His brother Daniel continued to improve while he was in college,” said Volunteer cross country and track coach Jim Ailshie. “He participated in the national cross country meet in Portland, Oregon this past fall.
“Zane Weston was an 800-meter runner here not too long ago and he’s still running track down at Tennessee Wesleyan. So Caleb will be our third runner that’s gone down there in the last four or five years,” Ailshie said.
“We’ve had his brother with us, this was his fourth year with us, so we know his family well and we know what we’re getting,” said “Coach Mike” – Tennessee Wesleyan College cross country and track coach Michael Basuini. “If he develops like his brother did, he’s going to be one of our number-one runners in the next few years.
“I already know he’s a great kid. I’ve spent a lot of time with him. We haven’t even seen what he’ll do yet this year. I think we’ll get another big jump by the end of the year this year. He’s worth more than what we’re giving him, really,” said Basuini, who commented on the Volunteer-Tennessee Wesleyan connection that’s developed.
“Part of it is we just got lucky to get those two guys and we’ve created a relationship with the school and the coach and family,” Basuini said.
Caleb exemplifies hard work paying off.
“I’ve got a saying in our program, ‘It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish,’” said Ailshie. “Caleb has shown tremendous progression from the time he started into the program until the time he’s getting ready to graduate.
“As a freshmen, I saw Caleb run 31 minutes in the 5K. Several years later, by the time he was a senior, he ran 17:45. He was All-Conference, All-Region, participated in the state cross country meet. It’s just a tremendous story,” Ailshie said.
“His best mile time – 1600-meter – was 6:45 as a freshman. He should easily run under five minutes this season. In the 800 as a freshman, he ran 3:06. This past indoor season, he ran 2:12 in the 800 in the minidome over in Johnson City. I anticipate him running under 2:05 this upcoming season,” Ailshie said.
“Kids progress at different levels in middle school and high school. And really, I think Tennessee Wesleyan has recruited our athletes based on potential. Under a good coach,h, kids will improve by the least amount of training. If a kid can show improvement without putting a lot on them, the coach is doing a good job,” Ailshie said.
“Caleb is probably running 30 miles a week. In college, he’ll probably double that mileage. So, he’s got a whole lot more room for improvement. I couldn’t be happier for him and Coach Mike down at Tennessee Wesleyan. They’re getting a great young man with tremendous character, who just has been a true fixture in our program since the time he started,” Ailshie said.
The step up to the next level means adjusting to new distances in events, particularly cross country.
“High school cross country is 5K and college it moves up to 8K, so it’s about two more miles of racing,” Basuini said. “Then track it can vary in distance.
“It’s a big jump, that means you have to train more, basically. You have to run longer. Sometimes that first year, he’ll be tired just from the training. And that performance doesn’t quite kick in until the second year sometimes,” Basuini said.
“I think I’ll do pretty good with it,” Greene said. “Ailshie is a really good coach. I think I’ll be able to do it, keep on training and getting better.”
Basuini agrees.
“I expect that by next year, he’ll be in our top seven, and then maybe by sophomore year, he’ll be in our top five, which will be scoring. Give him one or two years and he’ll be very important in our team scoring,” Basuini said.
Caleb isn’t blindly following his brother Daniel to the Athens, Tenn. school. He’s spent some time around the coaches and athletes and gotten a good feel for the program at TWC.
“I’ve been down there a couple times,” he said. “I went with them on their nationals trip to Oregon, so I got to spend a week with them. It was pretty fun. I really got to get to know them and make sure I want to go there.”
Greene says he isn’t sure yet what he wants to do after earning his degree.
“I’m not real sure. That’s the good thing about business degrees, is you can do a lot with it,” Greene said.
While he’s looking forward to Tennessee Wesleyan, Greene will look back fondly on his time at Volunteer. Many of the great memories will come from time spent with his track and cross country teammates and the comradery built from those shared experiences.
“Definitely like the practices and stuff, just being around everybody in cross country and track,” Greene said. “Cross country, we’re pretty close friends. That’s pretty fun. I guess because we’re around each other a lot in practice and meets and stuff. We all go through the same practices and stuff. I’m excited to continue that in college.”