CHURCH HILL – Sydney Cloud racked up 49 assists to lead Volunteer to a five-set victory in a volleyball match against visiting Unicoi County Thursday.
The Lady Falcons won the first set, 25-18, before Unicoi came back to tie it at 1-1 with a 25-23 victory in the second set.
Unicoi went ahead 2-1 in another close set, 26-24, in the third.
The Lady Falcons responded with a 25-20 victory in the fourth set to tie the match at 2-2.
In the fifth, Volunteer took charge for a 15-7 set win and 3-2 match victory.
It was a strong all-around game for Cloud, who also registered nine digs, seven kills and two aces.
Chloe Redwine and Veda Barton added 23 digs apiece for Volunteer. Redwine also had 10 kils and four aces, while Barton collected 16 kills to lead the Lady Falcons.
Emily Christian had 12 kills, 17 digs, two aces and an assist, while Alexis Bellamy contributed 20 digs, two kills, two aces and an assist.