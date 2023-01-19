Cherokee’s Tucker Houck is pictured with AP physics teacher Josh Horton. Senior swimmers honored their favorite teachers by asking them to don their swim goggles for a photo on the day of their final regular season meet.
Cherokee’s Landry Russell is pictured with art teacher Robert Dickenson. Senior swimmers honored their favorite teachers by asking them to don their swim goggles for a photo on the day of their final regular season meet.
Cherokee’s Landry Price is pictured with AP physics teacher Josh Horton. Senior swimmers honored their favorite teachers by asking them to don their swim goggles for a photo on the day of their final regular season meet.
Volunteer’s Eliza Smith is pictured with AP Human Geography teacher (and swim coach) Jim Whalen. Senior swimmers honored their favorite teachers by asking them to don their swim goggles for a photo on the day of their final regular season meet.
Volunteer’s Maggie Bice is pictured with digital arts teacher Tim Kersey. Senior swimmers honored their favorite teachers by asking them to don their swim goggles for a photo on the day of their final regular season meet.
Contributed/Jim Whalen
Contributed/Jim Whalen
Contributed/Jim Whalen
Contributed/Jim Whalen
KINGSPORT — The 2023 Northeast Tennessee High School Swimming & Diving Championship Meet will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.
The swimming preliminaries begin at 9:15 a.m. The diving competition begins at 1:30 p.m. The swimming finals begin at 5:45 p.m. The awards presentations will begin at the conclusion of the last event.
It’ll be the final school meet for five Hawkins County seniors: Cherokee’s Tucker Houck, Landry Price and Landry Russell and Volunteer’s Maggie Bice and Eliza Smith. Last week, each senior honored his or her favorite teacher by having a special photo made with the teacher wearing the student’s goggles on the day of their last regular season meet.
All five seniors have been part of the high school swim team since they were freshmen. Swimmers from Cherokee and Volunteer practice and train together in Kingsport because there is no indoor pool available to them in Hawkins County. They compete together but are scored separately.
“This is an amazing and close-knit group. They all have extraordinary families who supported swim for years,” said coach Jim Whalen. One has been swimming in the local program since she was 6 years old. Whalen said the five swimmers are not only great team members, but outstanding students. “Their average ACT score is 27. One of them even scored a 34,” Whalen said.
Though the students haven’t finalized college plans just yet, some of the places on the table for this group are West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy, the Air Force Academy, the University of Tennessee, Carson-Newman, Tennessee Tech, Ohio State and Alabama-Huntsville.
“People make snide comments about Hawkins County; I get a little feisty when I hear about those,” Whalen said. “These kids are proof we have amazing students coming out of our county.”
This weekend’s meet is the final opportunity swimmers have to qualify for the state meet. So far, Cherokee freshman Noah Hawk has qualified in the 50 free. The state meet will be held Feb. 10 at the University of Tennessee.