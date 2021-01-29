EIDSON – The Clinch Wildcats celebrated Senior Night with a spirited, hard-fought, 57-48 overtime victory over visiting Cedar View Tuesday night at Clinch School.
Wildcats coach Josh Bowlin got what he requested.
“It was a great win on Senior Night,” Bowlin said. “We had a team meeting and talked about everyone stepping it up for the seniors and be a supporting cast for them. We asked our seniors to step it up and bring the intensity and play great defense and they did that.”
After falling behind 6-0, the Wildcats rallied to within 11-9 at the end of the first quarter. The Seahawks opened their lead back up to 20-13 halfway into the second period when Bowlin made a couple of defensive changes.
“We started out in a 2-3 zone and it didn’t work, so we switched to a 3-2 zone and that seemed to give them some trouble,” Bowlin said. “They couldn’t pass the pass as quickly as they wanted to, or hit the middle as easy.”
After some substitutions, Bowlin made another change.
“It looked like he had his second string in, so I thought we’d throw a full-court man press on them and it seemed to work. It seemed to help and got them a little frazzled,” Bowlin said.
The increased defensive pressure, combined with fervor generated by the enthusiastic fan section seemed to take a toll on the Seahawks, who struggled against the press, giving up turnovers and transition layups.
Clinch closed the half on a 9-0 run to take a 22-20 lead into intermission. At halftime, seniors Seth Lawson, Cameron Bradley and Dalton Seals were recognized. (Recent senior night and eighth grade night celebration photos will run in upcoming issues of the Review.)
The Wildcats lost their momentum during the break and for nearly half the third period could only muster three points on free throws by Lawson.
“The third quarter we struggled to score,” Bowlin said. “The good thing was the other team struggled to score, too.”
The Wildcats’ drought from the field finally ended at the 4:02 mark when Conner Livesay gave Clinch a much-needed basket on a drive, cutting the Seahawks’ lead to 29-27.
The Wildcats finished the quarter on a 5-2 run, including a three-pointer by Joe Lyons, to give Clinch a 32-31 lead heading into the fourth. “We did finish strong,” Bowlin said of the third period.
The teams went back and forth in the fourth quarter, which featured four lead changes and two ties, the last one, 43-43 as time expired.
Jacob Strickland, who hit 6-of-6 of Cedar View’s 13-of-16 shooting from the line, hit two free throws 44 seconds into overtime to give the Seahawks the first lead, 45-43.
However, Lyons answered with a drive on the ensuing possession, prompting an 11-0 Clinch run that put the Wildcats ahead, 54-45, with just 32 seconds remaining.
“We came out ready to finish the game in overtime,” Bowlin said. “So, I was pleased with that.”
Judson Rose responded with a three to trim the lead to 54-48 with :22 left on the clock. The Wildcats held off the Seahawks the rest of the way, closing with a 3-0 run on points from the foul line.
Bowlin was pleased with the solid win.
“The last time we played them at Cedar View they beat us by 29. It’s a big step up on our guys’ side for us to come away with that win,” Bowlin said.
“We did a lot better job boxing out and rebounding than our previous game. That’s something we’ve been working on, so I’m proud of that. We did better taking care of the ball later on in the game than we did early,” Bowlin said.
Lyons led Clinch with 20 points, including seven of the Wildcats’ 14 in overtime.
Lawson scored 18, including 10-of-13 from the foul line. Seals scored 12, including 6-of-6 from the line.
Andrew Trent led Cedar View with 12. Strickland finished with 10.
With just a week left in the season, the Wildcats are looking ahead to the district tournament.
“I think that we were in a good spot when we started the year,” Bowlin said. “Then COVID hit us and we had about a month where we had two practices and zero games.
“So, after Christmas, it was like starting all over again. Here we were trying to get back into conditioning, running plays and running through sets. It was like we started over pretty much in January. Right now, we’re kind of hitting our stride even though it’s at the end of the year,” Bowlin said.
“I think if we can step our intensity up and play like we did tonight from start to finish, I think we could make a run. We have droughts on offense. We’ve got to do a better job of scoring it at times. We have some good post players, so we’ve got to get them the ball and not settle for three-point shots. That frustrates me sometimes,” Bowlin said.
The Wildcats feature good outside shooters in Bradley and Lyons, but sometimes they hesitate to pull the trigger.
“They do and I don’t know why,” Bowlin said. “Those boys know I give them the green light. I’m not the type of coach that tries to stop shooters from shooting. I give them the green light. When they’re open, fire it up there. I’m not sure where that comes from, maybe just inexperience or maybe where they just haven’t played as much. Hopefully, they’ll shoot the ball.”